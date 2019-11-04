‘Trump is the only one who has done right by our family’: Eddie Gallagher’s wife on reports Trump may help her husband

Andrea Gallagher, the wife of decorated Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, said she is confident in reports that President Trump plans to restore her husband's rank, which was reduced after a controversial military court case that captured national headlines.

"We’re so thankful we have a president like Trump in office,” Mrs. Gallagher told Fox News.

On Monday, Fox News' Pete Hegseth reported that Trump plans to reverse the Navy's latest decision that upheld Gallagher's sentence for posing with a dead ISIS captive. The sentence stipulated his rank be reduced to a 1st class petty officer from chief petty officer, a reduction which will cost him up to $200,000 in retirement funds.

In July, Gallagher was acquitted on several serious charges, including the murder of a teenage Islamic State member in Iraq. After serving nine months in prison, including time in solitary confinement awaiting trial, he was convicted on one count of taking a photo with a terrorist’s corpse.

"Each layer of the Navy leadership has failed epically and the President has had to pick up the pieces." — Andrea Gallagher

Hegseth said he spoke with Trump over the weekend, and reported that the president is keen to act before Veterans Day on November 11.

Hegseth also reported that Trump will take "imminent" action on two additional former U.S. military service members accused of war crimes, ordering the review of their charges.

Andrea Gallagher, who has been an outspoken defender of her husband, said she believes Trump will restore her husband's rank.

“We’re waiting on official action restoring Eddie’s rank, but we’re confident it will happen because President Trump is a true leader and respects our warfighters and their sacrifice," she said.

"He is the only one amid layers of the bureaucratic brass who has done right by our family. Each layer of the Navy leadership has failed epically and the president has had to pick up the pieces."

The case had previously been championed by Trump, who had intervened to free Gallagher from the brig and congratulated him in a tweet after he was acquitted of murder.

"We were hoping the Navy would see how egregious and over the top the punishment is considering the only charge he was found guilty of was posing in a photo in which he's surrounded by over 15 other members of the platoon," Andrea Gallagher said.

After his appeal last week was denied, Andrea Gallagher began working with members of Congress - namely Ralph Norman, Duncan Hunter, and Louie Gohmert along with the Justice for Warrior Caucus to request a Presidential Pardon for her husband, she explained.

She begged Trump to "right the wrongdoing of the Navy and its leadership."

The ordeal has taken a heavy toll on the Gallagher family, Andrea Gallagher said during an August interview with Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren.

At one point in the "No Interruption" episode, she recounted a particularly traumatic incident when her house was raided while she was out with her two children asleep inside.

"My son sees men on his porch with assault rifles, and this is what began a seven-hour raid. They pulled them out at gunpoint in their underwear and put them in the street.

"We were betrayed by these individuals that were so zealous to execute this horrific act against my husband and take him down. My husband is a hero among the SEAL teams but he's also an amazing husband and father. He's my best friend, I've known him since we were 16,17 years old," she said in the Fox Nation episode.

Moving forward, she expressed gratitude towards President Trump and committed to "fighting for those who protect our country," hoping to "pay it forward."

"We will never stop fighting for those who bravely fight for our country and we are going to pay it forward to help other American Service Members and their families," she said.

