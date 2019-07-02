Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty on murder and attempted murder charges

A jury found decorated Navy SEAL Edward "Eddie" Gallagher not guilty Tuesday on almost all charges he was facing, including murder and attempted murder, in the killing of a teenage Islamic State member in Iraq.

Gallagher was accused of fatally stabbing a 15-year old ISIS fighter to death in 2017 and posing with the corpse for photos. He faced seven criminal charges total-- six of the most serious charges included premeditated murder, willfully discharging a firearm to endanger human life, retaliation against members of his platoon for reporting his alleged actions, obstruction of justice, and the attempted murders of two noncombatants all of which he was found not guilty. He was found guilty of the seventh charge, posing for a photo with a casualty, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four months.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.