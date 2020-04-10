Dr. Oz says he feels 'very positive' looking at new NYC coronavirus data, talking to ICU doctors

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

After looking at New York State's hospitalization rates and case numbers and talking with medical professionals on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus, Dr. Mehmet Oz said Friday that he has a 'very positive feeling' about the direction the virus's epicenter is heading in.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Oz said that despite New York virus deaths hitting an all-time high on Thursday, the number of people who are coming into the hospital extremely sick is trending downward.

"I have a very positive feeling and especially talk to the folks on the front lines -- the ICU directors, people in the emergency rooms -- the number of people who are coming in really sick is going down," he stated.

"So yes, hospitalizations -- which is probably the best barometer for most of us -- those are going down. But, we can fudge those by not admitting people that are sick because you don't have any room. But, getting admitted to the ICU -- you need to be there if you're getting admitted and those numbers are going down. The number of people we're putting breathing tubes into is no longer increasing. These are all good signs," Oz remarked.

"Now, the system is still completely overwhelmed because last week's patients are there, and the number of cases this week is not significantly different. So...the box cars are getting backed up, but it's all heading in the right direction," he explained.

"And," Oz continued further, "as happened in China -- and I'm confident this will happen here -- next week we'll start to see slow declines in the numbers of people in hospitals.

"We're getting more discharges now, as you know," he told the "Friends" hosts. "But, that'll translate into the ICUs, into places we have the biggest shortages, dialysis machines, ventilators will become less of a problem."