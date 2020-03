Mehmet Oz, M.D. has won ten Daytime Emmy® Awards for “The Dr. Oz Show” and is an Attending Physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center. Previously, Dr. Oz was a featured health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for six seasons. He is the co-founder of Sharecare.com which won “Best Medical App” award for AskMD in 2014 and has a bookazine with Hearst titled, “The Good Life.” Dr. Oz is also the proud author of eight New York Times Best Sellers including his most recent, “Food Can Fix It.”