Defending Indy 500 champion Alex Palou honors Kyle Busch while chasing back-to-back victories

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Defending champion Alex Palou will lead the field from pole position at Sunday's sold-out Indianapolis 500 as the racing world mourns NASCAR legend Kyle Busch following his unexpected death.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Palou reflected on Busch's contributions to motorsports and the high-stakes pressure of the race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles echoed the sentiment, noting that the annual Memorial Day weekend event honors fallen heroes while celebrating American tradition.

"I know what he has done for the sport, for NASCAR especially, and how he has just changed and made a mark. So very sad," Palou said Saturday.

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Busch died unexpectedly at age 41 Thursday.

His family released more details about his cause of death Saturday, writing, "Severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications."

Out of respect, Richard Childress Racing is temporarily retiring Busch’s No. 8 car until his 11-year-old son, Brexton, is old enough to take it over.

Palou said he is sending "all the energy" to Busch's family, wife and children, adding, "Hopefully we can see Brexton running that No. 8"

Palou is widely viewed as the frontrunner for Sunday's race after claiming the No. 1 starting spot. A victory would make Palou a back-to-back Indy 500 champion. He is actively chasing his fifth IndyCar Series championship.

"Just super happy to be starting on pole. Our car was super, super fast, obviously, in qualifying. And I can't wait to get that view on the first lap," Palou said.

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The grandstands for this year's event are sold out for the second consecutive year, with the venue expected to host 350,000 people. IMS President Doug Boles said management has invested roughly $250 million in improvements at the venue over the last decade while working to attract families and younger fans.

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He noted that this year's event carries added significance as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. While there are updates to the event, he said dedicated fans will recognize that the most important aspects of the event are the same.

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"What makes it special is the things that you remember as a kid that your dad brought you to or whoever introduced you to it, sort of still stays the same. And it's just this American tradition, and that's part of what makes it special," Boles said.

"All of the tradition that leads up to the start of the Indy 500 is about celebrating our country and celebrating the moments that we have here, back home again in Indiana."