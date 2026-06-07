Mamdani shrugs off Democratic Party concerns over his 'Abolish ICE' push

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraged his fellow Democrats to embrace rather than dismiss the "Abolish ICE" message like he had during an interview on Saturday.

Mamdani brought up his perspective on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while being asked on MS NOW's "The Weekend" about his thoughts on the ongoing protests outside the ICE facility known as Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.

He remarked that the conditions inside Delaney Hall helped fuel his continued desire to abolish the agency.

MAMDANI TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ HE FAVORS ABOLISHING ICE

"This is partially why I have put forward a vision alongside so many others to say that ICE should be abolished, that there is no way to reform this kind of cruelty that we’re seeing endemic in the way that immigration is being enforced across the country," Mamdani said.

He continued, "When it comes to our city, we are proud of our sanctuary city policies. We are proud of the policies we’ve put forward and also the executive orders we’ve put forward to ensure that every single agency is complying with those policies."

"What do you say to people who say language, and the Democrats in D.C. who say language like 'Abolish ICE' are unhelpful for the political health of the Democratic Party?" MS NOW host Eugene Daniels asked.

HOMAN SAYS NYC MAYOR MAMDANI 'MADE IT CLEAR HE'S NOT GOING TO WORK WITH ICE' ON IMMIGRATION

"I think we’ve listened to them before, and look where we are," Mamdani said. "I think it’s time to develop a new vision for this party, one that is unflinching in its beliefs and also uncompromising in its principles."

Daniels followed by asking how left-wing Democrats like Mamdani can reach out to people beyond their party. Mamdani responded that he would do so "by delivering."

"There’s a lot of talk about the debate and what we have an opportunity to do here in New York City is to deliver on that vision. You know, two people can argue all they want, but when you show somebody the ability to deliver free child care for 200 two-year-olds this year, 12,000 two-year-olds next year, every two-year-old by the end of four years. It showcases what we’re fighting for and why we believe so deeply in it," Mamdani said.

DEMOCRATS WORRY 'ABOLISH ICE' SLOGAN WILL BACKFIRE POLITICALLY LIKE 'DEFUND THE POLICE' DID

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment.

Mamdani has been a vocal critic of ICE enforcement within his city, pushing back against the Trump administration's immigration efforts throughout the country.

"We're making clear that no one is above the law in this city, that everyone has to follow the rule of law," Mamdani said in March. "I have made clear to the president, both in our private conversations and our public conversations, about the fact that I believe that ICE is a rogue agency."

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In February, Mamdani issued an executive order preventing local law enforcement from working with ICE officers regarding immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant.