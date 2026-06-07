Susan Collins getting reelected is bigger concern than Graham Platner allegations, Texas Democrat claims

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Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, claimed on Sunday that Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins concerned her "at an even greater level" than Graham Platner while discussing the latest scandal he is facing.

Escobar joined a panel on CNN's "State of the Union" to discuss the allegations of rape fantasies, heavy drinking and violent episodes against Platner made by ex-girlfriends of his to the New York Times last week. As a member of Platner's party, Escobar admitted that the report "concerns" her but not as much as Collins retaining her seat.

"Of course it concerns me," Escobar said. "But I will also say what concerns me even at an even greater level is Susan Collins getting reelected. She has given cover and comfort to the most corrupt, incompetent president we've ever had. And, hopefully, the people of Maine will take away the seat from her, whoever the nominee is."

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Escobar went on to also use the report to attack Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton and his past controversies.

"And if folks are concerned about Mr. Platner, wait until they hear about the Senate candidate in my state, Ken Paxton. He is someone who I hope gets as much coverage as the Maine candidate is getting, because what we know in Texas about Ken Paxton is pretty horrifying, even people within his own party," Escobar said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Collins and Paxton's respective offices for comment.

Platner continues to face backlash for several other past scandals, including a now-covered tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, several controversial Reddit posts attacking soldiers and several explicit messages sent to women while he was married.

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Despite the growing list of scandals, several Democrats have chosen to defend and stand by Platner ahead of Maine's primary election, where he is expected to become the presumptive nominee. One prominent example included California Rep. Ro Khanna.

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"[H]e really grew as a person when he came back to Maine, and he was an oyster farmer," Khanna said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "And he found peace, and he is ashamed of that period. To me, that suggests someone taking accountability and improving their lives, and we need that redemption in this country. And I agree with a lot of his economic policies, that we should be taxing the billionaires, we should be focusing on the working class."