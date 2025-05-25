Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar Racing

Alex Palou wins 2025 Indianapolis 500

It's Palou's first-ever Indy 500 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Alex Palou on Indy 500: 'The only thing that matters is winning today' | INDYCAR on FOX Video

Alex Palou on Indy 500: 'The only thing that matters is winning today' | INDYCAR on FOX

Alex Palou joined the "INDYCAR on FOX" crew to discuss what it would mean for him to win the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou decided to make his move around Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go and held off the driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

It was Palou’s first Indy 500, and he is the first Spaniard to win the race.

Alex Palou celebrates

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana: Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) wears a wreath as he celebrates in the winner's circle after winning the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Palou started the race in sixth position on the second row on the outside of Scott Dixon and next Felix Rosenqvist. He needed to work hard to get to the front as persistent droplets of rain and several caution flags came out, which could have halted his momentum at any time.

As the race came down to the end, he got his opportunity to move around Ericsson. He had some lap traffic in front of him but they didn’t appear to hinder Palou’s ability to win at all. For Palou, it was jubilation down the frontstretch with the anticipation of kissing the bricks and some ice cold milk to cool him off after the grueling event.

Palou may have had some luck on his side, as well.

Alex Palou's wife celebrates

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) of Spain celebrates with his family in the winner's circle after winning the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Alex Palou fist pumps

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) of Spain celebrates winning the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

He was behind Alexander Rossi when his vehicle began to leak fluid across the track. Rossi went into the pits hoping that it would be an issue that could be fixed sooner. However, his vehicle caught fire and his day was finished.

A few drivers took spills throughout the day. It started with Scott McLaughlin, who wrecked his vehicle during the pace laps. Marco Andretti followed up on the first green flag lap and crashed as well.

Rinus VeeKay, Robert Shwartzman, Kyffin Simpson, Kyle Larson, Sting Ray Robb, Josef Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay each had issues and ended their days early. Larson was attempting "The Double" – completing the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Ericsson, David Malukas, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top five.

Keith Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard and Conor Day rounded out the top 10.

Alex Palou at the Indy 500

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana: Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) of Spain races during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Palou has five wins in the first six races of the IndyCar season. The only blemish was a second-place finish at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.