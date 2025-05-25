Alex Palou wins 2025 Indianapolis 500

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Palou decided to make his move around Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go and held off the driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

It was Palou’s first Indy 500, and he is the first Spaniard to win the race.

Palou started the race in sixth position on the second row on the outside of Scott Dixon and next Felix Rosenqvist. He needed to work hard to get to the front as persistent droplets of rain and several caution flags came out, which could have halted his momentum at any time.

As the race came down to the end, he got his opportunity to move around Ericsson. He had some lap traffic in front of him but they didn’t appear to hinder Palou’s ability to win at all. For Palou, it was jubilation down the frontstretch with the anticipation of kissing the bricks and some ice cold milk to cool him off after the grueling event.

Palou may have had some luck on his side, as well.

He was behind Alexander Rossi when his vehicle began to leak fluid across the track. Rossi went into the pits hoping that it would be an issue that could be fixed sooner. However, his vehicle caught fire and his day was finished.

A few drivers took spills throughout the day. It started with Scott McLaughlin, who wrecked his vehicle during the pace laps. Marco Andretti followed up on the first green flag lap and crashed as well.

Rinus VeeKay, Robert Shwartzman, Kyffin Simpson, Kyle Larson, Sting Ray Robb, Josef Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay each had issues and ended their days early. Larson was attempting "The Double" – completing the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Ericsson, David Malukas, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top five.

Keith Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard and Conor Day rounded out the top 10.

Palou has five wins in the first six races of the IndyCar season. The only blemish was a second-place finish at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.