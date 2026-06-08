HelloFresh draws backlash over suggestive Pride Month message

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HelloFresh is facing online backlash after a Pride Month social media post featuring a sexual joke drew criticism from users who accused the meal-kit company of promoting explicit content under the guise of corporate activism.

The company ignited debate after suggesting its high-fiber meals could help customers who were "prepping" for Pride Month festivities, prompting critics to accuse the brand of making inappropriate sexual references while supporters praised the post's humor.

In a Friday post on Instagram, the company wrote, "We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month. We respect that. But for those of you who are ... prepping ... we have an extensive lineup of high-fiber recipes available. Happy Pride."

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Some responses to the post were positive, with one user in the comment section writing, "Unhinged," with laughing emojis, while another commenter asked, "How about a Pride month discount code??," saying the code should be "BOTTOMSUP."

HelloFresh replied, "Use code BOTTOMSUP for a Pride Month discount."

Another person wrote, "I wHOLE heartedly thank you for your support & service," while another said, "This is what happens when a brand trusts its marketing team. Excellent work."

Comedian Seth Lowery wrote, "Fiber is such a mystery, bc it helps people get their gut in order and also helps people get their guts rearranged."

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Many people also shared their thoughts about the post on X, with one person writing , "I know what they're getting at but this is still a WILD thing to say when groceries are at an all-time high and people are being forced to starve."

Another X user shared several screenshots of Pride Month posts from various companies and wrote, "the hello fresh one is actually sick and twisted" with an upside-down smiley face emoji.

One user on X shared a screenshot of Hello Fresh’s Instagram post and wrote, "I thought there was no way this was real … it had to be parody … so I looked it up myself. It’s real. @HelloFresh are advertising their product as being good for clearing out your rectum in preparation for anal s*x during Pride Month. I’m so done with this timeline."

Wade Miller, executive director of Center for Renewing America, also shared a screenshot of the post and wrote, "Interesting choice by @HelloFresh. It wasn’t enough for them to merely celebrate Pride Month, they went the extra mile in associating their food with human a--holes, enemas, and sh--. Bold strategy. Unsubscribed."

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One self-described lesbian on X, identified as Ani O'Brien, wrote in part, "As a lesbian, I am so tired of this nonsense. I am tired of corporate Pride and activist Pride. This week HelloFresh decided that the best way to celebrate Pride Month was to post jokes about preparing for anal sex and offering high-fibre recipes to help people 'prep.' They then doubled down with a discount code called BOTTOMSUP. Inclusion! WOO!" followed by an eye-roll emoji.

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Fox News Digital reached out to HelloFresh for comment but did not immediately receive a response.