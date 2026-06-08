Rosie O'Donnell calls Trump a conman, narcissist and a psychopath in rare public appearance

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Rosie O'Donnell attacked President Donald Trump in a rare public appearance on Sunday at the Tony Awards, calling him a conman, narcissist and a psychopath in an interview with Variety.

"If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a--hole and a liar from day one. And I am 64 years old and my whole life here. So, I remember when his planes were repossessed off the runways at LaGuardia. I remember when he was broke. I remember when he would call up places and pretend to be his own publicist," O'Donnell said.

"He is a conman. He is a narcissist. And he is a psychopath if you ask me," she said.

O'Donnell, a fierce critic of Trump, fled the country after he won the 2024 election and moved to Ireland.

TRUMP THREATENS TO STRIP ROSIE O'DONNELL'S U.S. CITIZENSHIP AS HE SAYS SHE'S A 'THREAT TO HUMANITY'

Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

O'Donnell, who once vowed to never get plastic surgery, recently opened up about battling guilt and shame after undergoing cosmetic surgery earlier this year.

"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts," she wrote on Substack. "Not casually — morally. I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never — ever. I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide. And then I lost 50 pounds..."

ROSIE O'DONNELL QUIETLY RETURNS TO US AFTER ABANDONING COUNTRY OVER TRUMP'S VICTORY

O'Donnell said in an interview with Chris Cuomo in February that she had returned to the U.S. briefly to visit family after fleeing to Ireland.

"I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone," she told Cuomo. "I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country. I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again. And I hadn't been home in over a year."

O'Donnell said at the time she "wanted to make sure that it was safe" for her and her daughter to return to the U.S. over the summer so that they could be with family during her break from school.

O'Donnell claimed during the interview that she doesn't "regret leaving at all" and feels she did "what I needed to do to save myself, my child and my sanity."

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The bad blood between O'Donnell and Trump dates back 20 years, when she criticized him while on "The View." They continued to throw jabs at each other over the years, with O'Donnell telling the Irish radio show " Sunday with Miriam," "He uses me as a punching bag and a way to sort of rile his base."

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