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Trump calls Kyle Busch a 'LEGEND' in Truth Social tribute after NASCAR champion's death at 41

Trump noted Busch's wife Samantha visited the White House in October for IVF advocacy

By Matt Reigle Fox News
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Jimmie Johnson honors NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, his legacy, greatest memory on and off the track | First Things First Video

Jimmie Johnson honors NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, his legacy, greatest memory on and off the track | First Things First

NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson joins First Things First to honor former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Busch, who died at age 41. He discusses his legacy on and off the track, along with his influence on his son Brexton, who is currently racing. Johnson also shares his best memory with Busch on and off the track.

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The reactions and tributes to the tragic death of NASCAR superstar and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch have been rolling in, and now there's one coming from the White House.

On Friday, the day after Busch's death at the age of 41 was announced, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his condolences.

"The LEGENDARY NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch tragically and unexpectedly passed away yesterday," the president wrote. "He was a true talent who loved NASCAR and its fans. Kyle was a WINNER! He was a two time Cup Champion, and holds the All Time Record for WINS in NASCAR’s Top Three series, and even won another just last weekend.

"Kyle’s wife, Samantha, and their two beautiful children are in our thoughts and prayers," he continued. "Samantha was at the White House in October, for IVF. She truly loved Kyle! Rest in Peace Kyle Busch. You will always be a LEGEND! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH TRAGICALLY DIES AT 41 AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

President Donald Trump signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts after the passing of NASCAR star Kyle Busch. (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As the president alluded to, Busch and his wife, Samantha, have been advocates for IVF and founded the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015. According to USA Today, the fund has distributed more than 150 awards totaling over $2 million.

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As for his ties to the White House, Busch visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2016 and met with former President Barack Obama, who honored his 2015 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Busch won his last of 234 wins in NASCAR's top-three series less than a week before his death in a Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Kyle Busch standing near his #8 Nicokick x zone Cranberry Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died on Thursday. He was 41. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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On Wednesday, Busch reportedly collapsed while testing in a racing simulator. He was taken to a hospital, and on Thursday, it was announced that he would not take part in any races this weekend, including the Coca-Cola 600, due to a "severe illness."

Just hours after that, it was announced that Busch had died.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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