Trump calls Kyle Busch a 'LEGEND' in Truth Social tribute after NASCAR champion's death at 41

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The reactions and tributes to the tragic death of NASCAR superstar and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch have been rolling in, and now there's one coming from the White House.

On Friday, the day after Busch's death at the age of 41 was announced, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his condolences.

"The LEGENDARY NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch tragically and unexpectedly passed away yesterday," the president wrote. "He was a true talent who loved NASCAR and its fans. Kyle was a WINNER! He was a two time Cup Champion, and holds the All Time Record for WINS in NASCAR’s Top Three series, and even won another just last weekend.

"Kyle’s wife, Samantha, and their two beautiful children are in our thoughts and prayers," he continued. "Samantha was at the White House in October, for IVF. She truly loved Kyle! Rest in Peace Kyle Busch. You will always be a LEGEND! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH TRAGICALLY DIES AT 41 AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

As the president alluded to, Busch and his wife, Samantha, have been advocates for IVF and founded the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015. According to USA Today, the fund has distributed more than 150 awards totaling over $2 million.

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As for his ties to the White House, Busch visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2016 and met with former President Barack Obama, who honored his 2015 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Busch won his last of 234 wins in NASCAR's top-three series less than a week before his death in a Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

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On Wednesday, Busch reportedly collapsed while testing in a racing simulator. He was taken to a hospital, and on Thursday, it was announced that he would not take part in any races this weekend, including the Coca-Cola 600, due to a "severe illness."

Just hours after that, it was announced that Busch had died.