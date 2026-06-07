Maher warns Democrats have 'another sex, creep problem’ with Platner citing misconduct allegations

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Bill Maher mocked Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner Friday, using the candidate's mounting controversies to argue Democrats are facing another problem tied to misconduct allegations ahead of a major toss-up race.

"Democrats — they have another sex, creep problem," Maher said during his "Real Time with Bill Maher" monologue. "Have you seen this guy, Graham Platner, up in Maine? Their big hope to take the Senate, the Democrats. But Graham Platner, he’s a lot."

Maher pointed first to Platner’s tattoo controversy, which has followed the Maine Democrat for months. The Associated Press reported in October that Platner said he covered a chest tattoo that was widely recognized as a Nazi symbol, after saying he got it in 2007 while drinking on leave in Croatia and did not understand its meaning at the time.

"You know, he’s got a Nazi tattoo," Maher said. "We don’t know about that, maybe it was just drunk. You didn’t know it was… whatever."

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The HBO host cited recent reporting on Platner's marriage and his interactions with women. The AP reported that former campaign staffer Genevieve McDonald said Platner was "sexting multiple women while married" and that the campaign reviewed the issue as a possible election vulnerability.

"But, you know, he definitely was texting other women outside of his marriage," Maher said.

Maher also referenced allegations from former romantic partners, including reporting that one woman described Platner’s behavior as unsettling.

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"Now some of the girlfriends are coming forward," Maher said. "One of them says he used to watch TV while he was sharpening his axe."

The AP reported that Lyndsey Fifield told The New York Times that Platner grabbed her hard enough to leave marks, pulled her from a cab by the wrist and, in one incident, twisted her arm and held her in a room when they dated more than a decade ago.

Another former girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, told the Times his behavior was "reckless" and "unsettling," according to the AP.

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Maher also made a joke about Maine author Stephen King, whose work has often centered on horror stories set in the state. Maher said Platner's alleged axe sharpening "could cost him women and their votes."

"But he did win over Stephen King," Maher added.

Platner has denied allegations that he was violent toward women. In a statement to the AP, he said he had been open about a "very dark period" in his life, including undiagnosed PTSD, alcohol use and being a "far from perfect boyfriend."

"Any characterization beyond that is false, and I believe, politically motivated," Platner said in the statement. "I’m not proud of who I was then, but I am proud of the work I’ve done since, and the movement we are building in Maine."

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Platner also addressed the allegations during an appearance on MS NOW with Chris Hayes, saying some claims were untrue.

"There are things in this that I absolutely will take responsibility for and have been speaking about openly for months," Platner said. "But those serious allegations are just not true."

Platner is running in Maine’s Democratic primary as the party seeks to defeat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

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The primary is Tuesday, June 9.

Fox News Digital reached out to Graham Platner for comment but did not immediately hear back.