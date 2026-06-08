Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Florida authorities say they thwarted a planned 'teen takeover' at St Augustine Beach via social media

Authorities say they preemptively canceled the gathering after detecting posts on TikTok and social media

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Florida police use electronic monitoring to stop planned teen takeovers Video

Florida police use electronic monitoring to stop planned teen takeovers

St. Augustine Beach Police Chief Daniel Carswell and St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick detail how Florida law enforcement successfully used electronic monitoring to stop planned teen takeovers. They implemented a 'zero tolerance' policy, leveraging real-time intelligence from social media chatter to track organizers and preemptively cancel potentially violent beach gatherings.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As "teen takeovers" wreak havoc across the country, authorities in Florida's St. Johns County say they thwarted an event after detecting social media posts encouraging young people to descend on St. Augustine Beach for what officials described as a potentially chaotic and violent gathering.

"This wasn't an invite for a teen party or a beach gathering. This was an invitation to come take over our beach and create chaos and possibly leading to violence," St. Augustine Beach Police Chief Daniel Carswell told Fox News on Monday.

Authorities preemptively canceled the planned takeover for public safety and to send a signal to those planning to participate.

COPS HALT PLANNED 'TEEN TAKEOVER' AS OFFICIALS BRACE FOR A SUMMER SURGE IN CHAOS AND ARRESTS: POLICE CHIEF

A St. Augustine, Florida police cruiser parked near a curb

A police cruiser of the St. Augustine Police Dept. in Florida. (iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

"[We did this] to put everybody on alert that if they come, if they're going to respond to this invitation, there's going to be zero tolerance here in St. Augustine Beach," Carswell added.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said targeting suspicious social media chatter began with analyzing community reports and extensively monitoring the organizers' attempts to act behind the scenes.

FLORIDA DEPUTY DRAGS 'UNRESPONSIVE' BEACHGOER FROM OCEAN IN DRAMATIC RESCUE

View of St. Augustine Beach pier extending over the ocean

The planned teen takeover was scheduled to take place on the St. Augustine Beach Pier on Thursday, June 4, 2026, according to authorities. (iStock)

"The organizers started moving it around, basically on posters, trying to be strategically behind the scenes, trying to get people to bite into the actual event itself. And again, we just don't tolerate this garbage in St. Johns County..."

Carswell could not recall any prior attempts to stage such an event in St. Johns County but pointed to other instances across the country, including some in the Sunshine State.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Teen takeovers turn violent across the US Video

"These things are spread... via TikTok and social media..." he said.

"You don't know if it's going to be 10 people, 100 people, or 1,000 people are going to [be] showing up, so it's extremely taxing on our resources, especially being a small police department like we are."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue