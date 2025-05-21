Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

IndyCar Racing

Indy 500 is officially sold out for first time in almost a decade; 350,000 fans expected

Robert Shwartzman will have the pole

By Matt Reigle OutKick
Published
close
Kyle Larson attempts Indy 500-NASCAR 'double' Video

Kyle Larson attempts Indy 500-NASCAR 'double'

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss his attempt to complete ‘The Double’ this weekend, racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest single-day sporting event on the planet, and it's living up to that once again with the Greatest Spectacle in Racing's first full grandstand sellout in nearly a decade.

On Tuesday, IndyCar announced that all reserved seating tickets — meaning those in grandstands and suites — have been sold.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Shwartzman celebrates

Robert Shwartzman, of Israel, celebrates after winning the pole position during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 18, 2025.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"As promised, the very best fans in sports have delivered in fitting fashion for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and every last reserved seat ticket has been sold," IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles said in a statement. "Approximately 350,000 people will experience the ultimate spectacle that is the Indy 500 in person as everyone turns their focus to the Racing Capital of the World on Sunday."

The last time tickets sold out like this was for the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016.

If you're still hoping to snag a ticket, you can always check IMS Official Resale Marketplace, or you can pick up a ticket got Carb Day (Friday) or Legends Day (Saturday). There are also general admission tickets available for raceday.

IndyCar drivers

The former winners of the Indianapolis 500, top row, left to right, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, and Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, bottom bottom row, Will Power, of Australia, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, and Takuma Sato, of Japan, pose for a photo on the start/finish line before practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

OSCAR MAYER'S ICONIC WIENERMOBILE FLEET SET TO KICK OFF INDY 500 FESTIVITIES

IMS and IndyCar officials saw this one coming last week, and as such decided to lift the local blackout of the race, meaning fans in the Indianapolis area who didn't score a ticket can still watch the race.

The Indy 500 is always one of the most anticipated races, but there's a lot of buzz around the 109th Running because there are some wild storylines to be on the lookout for.

For instance, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is looking to become the first driver to win three straight Indy 500s. However, he'll be starting from the 11th and final row of the grid alongside his teammate Will Power after both drivers' cars failed pre-qualifying inspection.

While that controversy, which involved the modification of the cars' attenuators, was happening, rookie Robert Shwartzman stormed through qualifying to take pole for Prema Racing in their Indy 500 debut.

It's going to be a good one, folks, so if you snagged a ticket, have yourself a time.

Josef Newgarden and Graham Rahal

Josef Newgarden (2) and Graham Rahal drive into the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If not, be sure to watch the race Sunday at 12:30 pm ET on Fox with pre-race coverage starting at 10 am.