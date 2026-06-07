Homan accuses Democrats of 'lying' about Delaney Hall conditions after surprise ICE facility visit

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Border czar Tom Homan pushed back on Democrats' claims about conditions at a New Jersey ICE facility on Saturday, saying a surprise visit found detainees receiving substantial meals, access to recreation and orderly housing accommodations.

"The Democratic politicians were lying. They're enticing these protests with their lies," Homan told Fox News' Lara Trump, referring to recent outrage at Newark's Delaney Hall.

The Trump border czar disputed reports of a hunger strike at the facility, saying one detainee attempted to start a strike but was ultimately unsuccessful. He also disputed claims that the facility's conditions are poor, detailing his own surprise tour of the center's medical facilities, recreation areas, housing units and bathrooms.

DELANEY HALL SNACK PURCHASES CAST DOUBT ON HUNGER STRIKE REPORTS, DHS SAYS

"I even did a surprise visit on Saturday, unannounced, to eat lunch because I was told the food was bad," Homan said. "So I sat in the cafeteria right along with the detainees."

Homan said he ate the same meal being served to detainees, which included spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetables, rolls and dessert.

INSPECTION OF DELANEY HALL ICE FACILITY CONTRADICTS CLAIMS IN NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY GENERAL'S LAWSUIT

"I'm not a small guy. I couldn't finish it off," he recalled.

"It isn't about the quality of detention, it's about detention. They [Democrats] don't want these people detained, right? They want to shut down detention centers, and they want to abolish ICE. That's what it's all about."

Delaney Hall is at the center of a standoff that began after illegal immigrant detainees penned an open letter alleging they live in "inhumane" conditions and claiming they were being denied medical care and adequate food.

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"Initially, we ask for forgiveness for the way we entered the United States, but given the circumstances we were living in our countries, which placed our lives and those of some members of our families in danger," the letter states. "We feel vulnerable and, in a way, kidnapped — detained without justification — not to mention that we are being tortured physically and psychologically due to the poor food resources provided in these detention centers."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied the allegations, releasing facility menus that it said showed detainees receive three meals daily, including options such as chicken fajitas and Salisbury steak.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.