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Justice Department

Todd Blanche 'honored and humbled' by Trump's AG nomination after explosive week of federal arrests

Blanche took over as acting attorney general in April after Pam Bondi departed amid criticism over Epstein files

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche details the discovery of a sophisticated 2,000-foot drug-smuggling tunnel from Mexico into San Diego, seizing $45 million in cocaine. Blanche also discusses the arrest of three individuals in Kansas and California for an ISIS plot to attack US service members, FBI efforts against fraudsters, and his nomination as permanent attorney general by President Donald Trump, highlighting nationwide crime reduction initiatives.

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Following a wave of high-profile arrests, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he is "honored and humbled" by President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate him as the permanent head of the Department of Justice.

Speaking on "Saturday in America," Blanche outlined the department's efforts to fulfill Trump's campaign promises on public safety and highlighted several recent DOJ arrests.

"Look, executing on the president's priorities that he has talked about since he was running for president, and that's making this country safe again. And so we're doing that every day at the Department of Justice," Blanche said. "I'm honored and humbled that President Trump has asked me to become the permanent attorney general."

On Wednesday, Trump announced plans to nominate Blanche to permanently lead the DOJ, following the departure of former Attorney General Pam Bondi in April. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles subsequently congratulated Blanche online, writing, "Todd is a friend and I look forward to continuing our work together."

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL NOMINATE ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE TO PERMANENTLY LEAD JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Todd Blanche speaks at Justice Department press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke during a press conference alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at the Department of Justice on April 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Blanche took over the acting role in April following the departure of former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who faced criticism from some conservatives over her handling of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The news comes as Blanche and the DOJ announced a series of arrests. Among them was the dismantling of a drug-smuggling tunnel stretching from Mexico to California, which Blanche described as "very sophisticated" and equipped with a rail system and electricity.

"Now that the borders are closed, they have to find other ways to get drugs in this country. And this was one way they were trying to do it," Blanche said.

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Blanche also highlighted the recent indictments of three individuals accused of providing support to ISIS, describing their anti-American rhetoric as "very disturbing" while praising the swift work of federal authorities.

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"It’s a good reminder to the Americans that this fight is not over. There are still a lot of people that want to inject harm into this country and our citizens," he said.

Blanche previously served as Trump’s lead criminal defense attorney during multiple cases involving the president, including the New York hush money case and cases brought by former Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Todd Blanche testifies before Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testified during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Earlier this week, Blanche announced the DOJ would not be moving forward with a nearly $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund. According to the DOJ, the fund was part of a settlement in President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service after Trump, his family members and the Trump Organization agreed to forgo monetary damages stemming from the release of their tax returns.

The fund faced legal challenges, and the DOJ announced Monday it would comply with a court ruling temporarily blocking the fund. At a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Tuesday, Blanche confirmed the administration would not be pursuing the idea further, saying, "We're not moving forward with the fund, period."

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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