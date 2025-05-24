Indy 500 to honor U.S. Army's 250th birthday with Apache helicopter flyover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indy 500 will have a special tribute to the United States Army this Memorial Day Weekend.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be filled with thousands of fans to see who will take home the checkered flag of the most prominent IndyCar.

But before dozens of drivers aim to etch their names in the history books, it will pay homage to the Army's 250th birthday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two Army Apache helicopters will fly above the cars on the first pace lap of the race. It is being dubbed the "Pace Lap for America."

Sunday marks the 109th edition of the big race, with the first taking place way back in 1911.

President Donald Trump will host a military parade in June to honor military veterans and active-duty service members and commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Fox News Digital learned earlier this month.

The parade is scheduled for June 14, the 250th birthday of the United States Army and Trump’s birthday.

KYLE LARSON AIMS TO COMPLETE HISTORIC INDY 500-NASCAR DOUBLE NOT ACHIEVED SINCE 2001

The parade comes after Trump, in January, signed an executive order creating "Task Force 250," which is focused on coordinating the plans and activities celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence. The 250th anniversary of America's founding will be July 4, 2026.

In the lead-up to the major 2026 celebration, the White House has celebrated the anniversaries of major events in America’s founding, including the 250th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s "Give Me Liberty or Give me Death" speech in March, the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s famous ride in April and the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his first term, Trump held a unique "Salute To America" event on the Fourth of July in 2019, which was different from typical Independence Day celebrations put on by past presidents.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.