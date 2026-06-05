Washington school board director, sex shop owner host sex-ed event for kids as young as 9

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A Washington school board director who owns a sex shop is helping host a sex education event for children as young as 9 years old, drawing scrutiny over the program's content and the role of an elected education official in promoting it.

Jenn Mason, the owner of WinkWink Boutique, which describes itself as a "woman-owned, inclusive, ‘not creepy’" sex shop in Bellingham, WA, about half an hour from Seattle, is hosting an " Uncringe Academy " for 9- to 12-year-old children on June 24.

The event will cover gender and sexual identities, puberty, periods, the "paths to parenthood: the many ways to have a baby," and "defining sex and sexuality," among other topics.

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"There's a lot to learn when it comes to bodies, puberty, sex, gender, and relationships," the description for the event reads. "That's why WinkWink created ‘Uncringe Academy’: honest, supportive, and inclusive sex education classes to help young people and their families understand this important part of their life."

The event, which parents can attend, features a 4.5-hour class for kids "that's based in empowerment and information, rather than shame, fear, and judgment."

"We use an accepting, informing, and affirming framework," the event description reads. "Our focus is helping young people to feel comfortable around these topics so that they can advocate for their own bodies, health, and well-being."

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Mason, the owner of WinkWink Boutique, which sells sex toys, candy for oral sex, and "books for love and lust" is also a school board director for Bellingham Public Schools.

She was elected to the school board in November 2017 and subsequently re-elected in 2021, according to her bio on the Bellingham Public Schools website, and also has a daughter who attends Bellingham Public Schools.

In 2022, Mason’s WinkWink Boutique held a " Queer Youth Open Mic Night " for "all queer youth (0 to 18 years old)" who were "invited to share poetry, music, or a story at our open mic night. Sign up for a performer spot ahead of time, 5-minute time limit."

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mason said, "Uncringe Academy is a voluntary sex education program created in response to requests from parents. The program covers standard sex education topics—including puberty, relationships, consent, and safer sex—with lessons adjusted to be developmentally appropriate for each age group. Parents are always welcome to attend alongside their kids."