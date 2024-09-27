CBS News casts a long shadow of anti-Trump bias ahead of its vice-presidential debate

CBS News is the latest network under the spotlight as it prepares to host the vice-presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The debate on Tuesday, being led by outgoing "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, will face intense scrutiny, particularly after the fury sparked by ABC News for its partisan handling of the first presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The network's past coverage suggests Vance, like Trump, may enter a one-against-three political showdown.

CBS' ‘60 MINUTES’ ACCUSED OF EDITING EXCHANGE BETWEEN DESANTIS, REPORTER PUSHING ‘PAY FOR PLAY’ NARRATIVE

‘60 Minutes’ dismisses the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in 2020

Perhaps the greatest example of CBS News' liberal bias was in 2020 when Trump famously sparred with "60 Minutes" veteran Lesley Stahl over the Hunter Biden laptop scandal just days before the election.

Trump insisted at the time that then-candidate Joe Biden was "in the midst of a scandal."

"He's not," Stahl gleefully replied.

"Of course he is, Lesley," Trump sternly doubled down.

"No, c'mon," Stahl continued to reject the president's claim, before lecturing him, "This is '60 Minutes' and we can't put on things that we can't verify."

CBS News eventually went on and verified the infamous laptop in 2022.

CBS TARRED AND FEATHERED FOR ADMITTING EXISTENCE OF HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP TWO YEARS AFTER NEW YORK POST REPORT

Brennan suggests Republicans ‘move on’ from Hunter Biden scandal

When Hunter Biden initially accepted the plea deal with his father's DOJ, Brennan suggested that Republicans "move on" from the growing controversy tainting the president, who at the time was seeking reelection.

"The deal has infuriated many congressional Republicans who were holding their own hearings. And I wonder after this plea happens if you would advise your party to move on?" Brennan asked then-2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie.

Christie flatly responded "No, I wouldn't."

"The conduct here by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and by the Justice Department, just can't be justified," Christie told Brennan. "It does not take five years to investigate two misdemeanor tax counts and to dismiss a gun charge, and we need to know what they were investigating, and why these are the charges they concluded to. This is not just any person. This is the son of the President of the United States. When justice needs to be equal, it needs to be equal, and it doesn't appear to me that this is the way to do it."

NORAH O'DONNELL EXITING 'CBS EVENING NEWS'

Brennan attempted to push back by pointing out that the prosecutor, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss. was a Trump appointee, but Christie insisted it "doesn't matter," adding it was "incompetent and inexplicable."

That plea deal was ultimately tossed by the judge overseeing the case after it crumbled under scrutiny.

Gayle King was previously a Kamala Harris donor

For the past several years, among the biggest stars at CBS News has been Gayle King, co-host of "CBS Mornings."

However, before joining the network, she donated a combined $9,000 to Harris' 2010 bid for California attorney general, according to Open Secrets .

King's past support for the VP hasn't stopped CBS News from not only allowing her to repeatedly interview Harris over the 2024 presidential campaign despite the apparent conflict of interest, but also singing Harris' praises.

"When I hear people say I will vote for Kamala Harris because she is a Black woman, she is so much more than that. She’s so uniquely qualified to be president of this country," King said during CBS News' coverage of the DNC convention last month.

King did not disclose to viewers that she was a Harris donor.

CBS News admits to editing unflattering Harris interview exchange

In September 2023, CBS News was caught editing an unflattering exchange Harris had with Brennan during an interview.

In a preview clip that aired on "CBS Mornings," Brennan was seen asking Harris about age being a factor in the upcoming election with her then-elderly running mate.

"You're 58 now. If you win the second term, as you and the president are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it," Brennan said before the camera quickly cut to Harris' facial expression.

Brennan immediately continued, "The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander in chief?"

"Yes I am, if necessary," Harris responded before defending Biden's fitness as president.

However, what aired on "CBS Mornings" was actually not how the conversation unfolded between Brennan and Harris, as the network acknowledged later in the day.

CBS ADMITS TO ‘INCORRECTLY’ KAMALA HARRIS INTERVIEW CLIP, OMITTING GOP ATTACKS ON HER

Initially left on the cutting room floor was Brennan grilling Harris about the criticism she received from GOP presidential candidates.

"You're 58 now. If you win the second term, as you and the president are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it. And we are seeing Republican candidates hone in on you, in particular, as the next up for that job," Brennan told the vice president. " Nikki Haley says ‘a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Harris.’ Chris Christie, 'I want to be clear that I pray every night for Joe Biden's good health, not only because he's our president, but because of who our vice president is.' Ron DeSantis, 'Harris is Biden's impeachment insurance. People know if she were president, batter the doors. As bad as Biden did, it would get worse.' How do you respond to all of that?"

While the incorrect version of their exchange was seen by the millions of "CBS Morning" viewers, the corrected version was featured on CBS' little-watched streaming network and on social media. The interview later aired in full on "Face the Nation."

"A previous version of this clip was edited incorrectly," CBS News acknowledged on both platforms.

Trump not ‘lowering the temperature’ after assassination attempt

Both Brennan and O'Donnell appeared to chastise Trump following July's assassination attempt, suggesting his own rhetoric led to the fatal shooting in Butler, PA.

"He is recovering from these injuries now, this was a traumatic event, no doubt, for him," Brennan said during CBS News' breaking news coverage after Trump released a statement on social media. "But I did notice there was no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters as well not to retaliate or have any kind of escalation here."

Brennan later clarified that the statement was "not meant as a critique, but rather an observation."

However, O'Donnell struck a similar tone during an interview with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the RNC Convention the following week, as the two of them discussed how "hot" political rhetoric has gotten in recent years.

"Does Donald Trump bear some responsibility for that? Does he need to change his rhetoric?" O'Donnell asked.

"This is a man that came less than an inch from losing his life and the question is you're worried about him?" an astonished McCarthy reacted.

Brennan defends Harris from Trump's ‘false attack’

Last month, Brennan ran cover for Harris after Trump began accusing his Democratic rival of being a "communist."

"And a new line of false attack on Vice President Harris," Brennan told viewers in her "Face the Nation" intro before playing a clip of Trump telling rallygoers "Kamala went full communist."

"We'll tell you why that's wrong," Brennan added.

CLICK HERE FOR MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Brennan gets snippy with Vance during interview

In what might be a preview of what to expect at Tuesday's debate, Brennan got testy with Vance during his late June appearance on "Face the Nation." He was yet to be tapped as Trump's running mate.

Vance took a swipe at the media for not fact-checking Biden following the June 27 presidential debate, something Brennan took immediate offense to.

"You know, I lost track, sir," Brennan interjected. "I've been told the media is on every single side of this and everything's our fault, but let's get back to the candidate you're here to talk about."

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS News for comment, but did not immediately hear back.