Norah O'Donnell exiting 'CBS Evening News'

CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell is stepping down as the face of "CBS Evening News" but will remain with the network as a correspondent.

"After this year’s election, I’ve decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network. We just celebrated an amazing five years together. I love what I do, and I am so fortunate to work with the best journalists and people in the business," O'Donnell wrote in a note to staff Tuesday."

"This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events," she later added.

O'Donnell will continue anchoring the network's coverage leading up to the presidential election and that her new role will have her contributing to several CBS News programs, including "CBS Evening News" and "60 Minutes."

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon released a statement praising O'Donnell and added "we will share more about our plans soon."

O'Donnell began sitting in the "CBS Evening News" chair in 2019. She had a longer stint as the co-host of CBS' weekday morning show (then called "CBS This Morning").

CBS has struggled to find a start to lead its evening program on a long-term basis. Since Dan Rather's scandal-plagued exit from the anchor desk in 2005, CBS has had a revolving door of talent who haven't lasted longer than six years, including Katie Couric, Scott Pelley and Jeff Glor. Rather had been at the desk for more than 20 years.