CBS admits to 'incorrectly' editing Kamala Harris interview clip, omitting GOP attacks on her

CBS News offered a stunning admission that it had "incorrectly" edited a newsworthy exchange between "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan and Vice President Kamala Harris, omitting a key part of the interview.

In a preview clip that aired Thursday on "CBS Mornings," Brennan is seen asking Harris about age being a factor in the upcoming election with her elderly running mate, 80-year-old President Biden, at the top of the Democratic ticket.

"You're 58 now. If you win the second term, as you and the president are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it," Brennan said before the camera quickly cut to Harris' facial expression.

Brennan immediately continued, "The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander in chief?"

"Yes I am, if necessary," Harris responded before defending Biden's fitness as president.

However, what aired on "CBS Mornings" was actually not how the conversation unfolded between Brennan and Harris, as the network acknowledged later in the day.

Initially left on the cutting room floor was Brennan grilling Harris about the criticism she has received from GOP presidential candidates.

"You're 58 now. If you win the second term, as you and the president are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it. And we are seeing Republican candidates hone in on you, in particular, as the next up for that job," Brennan told the vice president. "Nikki Haley says ‘a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Harris.’ Chris Christie, 'I want to be clear that I pray every night for Joe Biden's good health, not only because he's our president, but because of who our vice president is.' Ron DeSantis, 'Harris is Biden's impeachment insurance. People know if she were president, batter the doors. As bad as Biden did, it would get worse.' How do you respond to all of that?"

"We're delivering for the American people," Harris responded. "And the reality of it is that, unfortunately, very few of those who challenge our administration actually have a plan for America."

As Harris attempted to tout the Biden administration's record, Brennan interjected.

"They're talking about what you would do as president as being a risk. They're honing in on you," Brennan grilled Harris. "Why do you think that is? How do you respond to those attacks? That's not about policy, that's about you."

"Listen, this is not new. There's nothing new about that," Harris told the anchor. "I mean, listen… in my career, as a career prosecutor, I was the first woman elected District Attorney of San Francisco, a major city in this country, and reelected. I was the first woman attorney general of the second largest Department of Justice in the United States and reelected. I was the United States Senator, I represented one in eight Americans and I'm now Vice President United States. They feel the need to attack because they're scared that we will win based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I and our administration has done."

"But even Democrats are worried about the president's age," Brennan said before citing the Wall Street Journal poll.

As Mediaite's Tommy Christopher pointed out, the incorrect version of their exchange "was shown to millions on broadcast" while the corrected version was featured on CBS' little-watched streaming network and on social media.

"A previous version of this clip was edited incorrectly," CBS News said on both platforms.

The interview is set to air in full on Sunday's installment of "Face The Nation."

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.