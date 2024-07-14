CBS host clarifies her Trump comments after assassination attempt: Not 'critique,' just 'observation'

CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan addressed her comments chiding former President Trump for not "lowering the temperature" with a statement he issued following an assassination attempt against him on Saturday.

"Our country has been living in a heightened threat environment for some time now. Yesterday’s assassination attempt against Mr. Trump confirmed our greatest fears. Last night, we reported on inflammatory statements made by some of our elected or political leaders and some of those who had called for calm," the anchor began.

"Mr. Trump issued a statement after his traumatic experience, and I noted that his statement did not include a call to lower the temperature. It was not meant as a critique, but rather an observation I made in the moment of that breaking news," Brennan continued.

She concluded, "Today, he said, that, ‘In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united’ so, in that spirit, let’s all hope for a safe campaign for all of those involved. And the former president and his family deserve our empathy after what happened. I wish him and his family the best as he recovers from the attempt on his life."

Brennan came under fire Saturday night for calling out the former president’s Truth Social statement shortly after being rushed off a Pennsylvania rally stage bleeding from his right ear.

"He is recovering from these injuries now, this was a traumatic event, no doubt, for him," Brennan said. "But I did notice there was no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters as well not to retaliate or have any kind of escalation here."

"We want to make clear that this is something we are reporting as a historic event as it unfolds, but we are very mindful that this kind of event can inspire violence, it can inspire retaliation, and we want no part of that," she said.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response" to the shooting, in addition to offering condolences to the other victims in the case. One other rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured, according to reports. The shooter was killed by law enforcement.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump wrote. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.