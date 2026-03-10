Whoopi Goldberg claims Trump's actions in Iran are meant to distract from Nancy Guthrie case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's actions in Iran were a method of distraction to keep attention off the Epstein files and Nancy Guthrie.

The co-hosts discussed the latest in the war with Iran, particularly that oil prices surged, causing gas prices to increase.

"It is just nutty as hell. It’s nutty as hell. And you're right, every day it's something new. And it's, you know, I was thinking about it yesterday, because I thought, 'Well, OK, why haven't we been talking about Savannah Guthrie and what's going on there? Why haven't we—why have we not been talking about the Epstein files?' Because that's still there. This is meant to get us so worked up that we are unable to see anything else," Whoopi Goldberg said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin added, "It's a very 'wag the dog' feeling."

DAN GAINOR: AS TROOPS FACE DANGER ABROAD, MEDIA WAGE WAR ON TRUMP AT HOME

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over 30 days.

The elder Guthrie is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in the Catalina Foothills in northern Tucson around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Goldberg compared living in the U.S. to living in Iran in June of 2025, despite co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushing back, pointing out how the Iranian regime has treated women, among others.

HOLLYWOOD STARS CONDEMN TRUMP OVER IRAN MILITARY ACTION WHILE OTHERS PRAISE 'PROMISES KEPT'

Griffin said, "In the year 2025 in the United States, is nothing like if I step foot wearing this outfit into Iran right now."

"It is the same," Goldberg said. "Murdering someone for their difference is not good whoever does it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Griffin reiterated her point and repeated that living in the U.S. in 2025 was "very different" than living in Iran.

"Not if you're Black," Goldberg insisted and Hostin added, "not for everybody."

Goldberg said Monday that Trump was sending Americans to war to "lose their lives."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Basically, we are sending people in to lose their lives," Goldberg warned. "Because we have seen how fighting goes. We knew we shouldn’t have gone into Afghanistan. We knew that, and they decided to do it anyway. So now we are in the same position where someone who doesn’t seem to care that human beings are being sent to war and people’s sons and daughters. His kids aren’t going."