Dr. Phil calls out Zohran Mamdani's wife after reportedly liking social media posts about Oct. 7 'hoax' claims

Dr. Phil McGraw called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, on his podcast, "The Real Story," Monday, following reports that her social media presence included liking posts critics say were celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre.

McGraw argued that being the spouse of the mayor of America's largest city "comes with a certain level of responsibility and scrutiny," and accused those who liked posts celebrating the Oct. 7 attacks of "standing with terror."

"For most Americans, it's nobody's business who you share your bed with. But that changes when you're married to one of the most powerful politicians in America. I'm talking about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji," he said. "Being the spouse of the mayor of the largest city in America comes with a certain level of responsibility and scrutiny, and right now, Dawaji, deserves, just a lot of that scrutiny."

Duwaji, a Houston-born illustrator who identifies as Syrian and married Mamdani in early 2025, liked several posts in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack that were critical of Israel, Jewish Insider first reported. Duwaji also liked a February 2024 Instagram post claiming The New York Times’ investigation into sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attack was "fabricated," according to The Free Press.

"She liked one post claiming the October 7th mass rape was a hoax and another showing Hamas militants breaking into Israel with tanks," McGraw alleged. "In case anyone has forgotten, on October 7th, Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages.

"It doesn't matter how strongly someone supports the Palestinian cause. Anyone who likes what happened on October 7th is not standing for human rights. They're standing with terror," he added.

As noted by McGraw, Mamdani defended his wife when confronted about the report, saying, "My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall."

"I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city, and I believe that it's my responsibility, because of that role, to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions," Mamdani added.

"Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7 was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally," a City Hall spokesperson told Jewish Insider.

McGraw maintained that once Duwaji became the first lady of the United States' largest city, her actions that were once private no longer were, and her words began to carry more weight.

"When you're the spouse of the mayor of the largest city in America, and you're supporting the murder of hundreds of innocent Jews, trust me, that's not private, that's public," he said. "Mayor Mamdani, hear this clearly: When terror is excused. Silence isn't neutrality. It's complicity."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani for comment.



