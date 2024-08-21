Expand / Collapse search
CBS host Gayle King, who donated to Kamala Harris in 2010, says Dem is 'so uniquely qualified' to be president

In the past, King has been a Democratic donor, including to Kamala Harris in 2009 and 2010, and vacationed with the Obamas

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
CBS host Gayle King on Wednesday said that Vice President Kamala Harris is 'uniquely qualified' to be president of the U.S.

CBS host Gayle King said on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "uniquely qualified" to be President of the United States, lavishing praise on the candidate she's donated to in the past.

"When I hear people say I will vote for Kamala Harris because she is a Black woman, she is so much more than that. She’s so uniquely qualified to be president of this country," King said. She did not appear to disclose to viewers that she was a past financial supporter of her and other Democrats.

 In the 2010 California Attorney General election, King donated $9,000 to Harris’ campaign, according to Open Secrets, making donations of $2,500 in late 2009 and $6,500 in 2010. Harris went on to narrowly win the race that helped catapult her to national prominence.

King, the co-host of "CBS Mornings," slammed the notion that Harris should be supported solely because she’s a Black woman.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TROLLS HARRIS, RELEASES POLICY WEBSITE FOR HER AFTER WEEKS OF SILENCE

Oprah Winfrey takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Oprah Winfrey takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

"I do not think anybody should vote for anybody because of their race, the color of their skin, or their gender. You vote for people because of the values that are in line with yours and their qualifications," she said.

The CBS host, in past years, was a Democratic donor who also vacationed with the Obamas. As noted by NewsBusters back in 2020, she gave over $33,000 to the DNC Services Corp and $7,300 to Barack Obama. According to Open Secrets, her last Democratic donation came in 2011. She is also close friends with Oprah Winfrey, the liberal billionaire media mogul who spoke at the convention on Wednesday, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS News for comment.

King’s comments came during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The night included speakers like former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

OBAMA LAUDS 'BROTHER' BIDEN AT DNC WEEKS AFTER REPORTED ROLE OUSTING HIM FOR KAMALA HARRIS

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Since President Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race, Harris has enjoyed a deluge of positive media coverage even as she has avoided formal press conferences and interviews.

A new poll from The Associated Press found that 48% of Americans now have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris, up from 39% earlier this year. 

According to a study by the conservative Media Research Center, the big three networks' coverage of Harris has been 84% positive, compared to former President Trump, whose coverage has been 89% negative. 

The MRC evaluated comments from reporters, anchors and other guests on the NBC News, ABC News and CBS News evening shows since July 21.

Biden and Harris on DNC stage

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, clasps her hand in the air with President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The DNC will wrap up on Thursday evening with Harris' acceptance speech for the nomination

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Emma Colton contributed to this report.

