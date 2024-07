CBS host Margaret Brennan cut off Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, on Sunday after he rapped the media for protecting President Biden over "false" statements at last week's debate, saying everything always seems to be the media's "fault."

Trump and Biden faced off in the CNN Presidential Debate Thursday night, where the president's halting, unsure performance caused several media outlets and columnists to call for him to withdraw from the race. Brennan said that while Trump had a better debate night overall, a CBS poll found that "fewer voters thought the former president was truthful" compared to Biden.

"We know that the media seems totally uninterested in fact-checking Joe Biden from any of the number of false claims that he made," Vance said before being interrupted by Brennan.

"You know, I've lost track, sir," Brennan told Vance. "I've been told the media's on every single side of this and everything's our fault, but let's get back to the candidate you're here to talk about."

Brennan listed examples of Trump making false claims about abortion and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Mr. Trump falsely claimed states are passing legislation to execute babies," Brennan said. "I think you know that killing people is illegal in every state."

"He falsely claimed that the Speaker of the House at the time turned down 10,000 soldiers that he had offered to keep the peace ahead of Jan. 6, something his own acting secretary of defense testified to Congress did not happen," she continued.

"If he has such a strong platform, why make false claims?" Brennan asked Vance.

The Ohio senator, who is regarded as one of Trump's leading candidates for vice president, criticized the media for its reporting on both abortion and Jan. 6.

"I think the media's running interference on a lot of this stuff," Vance said. "We all know, and Nancy Pelosi herself has admitted on camera that she could have requested more National Guard troops [and that] she bears some responsibility for the fact they weren't there at the Capitol."

A previously unreleased video taken on Jan. 6, 2021, shows Pelosi saying that she takes "responsibility" for law enforcement's lack of preparedness.

"We know that multiple Democratic governors and states and even some Democrat senators and congressman have tried to pass laws that would effectively legalize abortion up until the moment of birth," Vance said.

"Chris Miller said that he was never ordered by the president to send [10,000 troops] to the Capitol that day," Brennan said. Miller was Acting Secretary of Defense at the time.

"Nancy Pelosi has said on camera, Margaret, that she bears some responsibility for the fact that the National Guard didn't play a big role," Vance responded.

Pelosi's office and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Hanna Panrek and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.