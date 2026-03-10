Rogan says it is 'horses---' that progressives believe expecting voters to have ID is like Jim Crow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan marveled on Tuesday at how Democrats still claim to believe that voter ID has parallels to the dark days of Jim Crow.

Rogan spoke to journalist Michael Shellenberger about the national debate regarding voter ID legislation, arguing that it seems like common sense. He recalled a famous incident in 2021 when then-Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern about voter ID laws, saying that rural people might not have access to a Xerox machine or Kinko’s facility to scan their ID.

Rogan said the moral panic about voter ID is particularly absurd in the wake of a multi-year pandemic when people were expected to carry cards proving their vaccination status.

"When I talk to my progressive friends about it, you know, and family and friends, it's very much like, ‘No, we can't put barriers on the way of voting because that's what they did during Jim Crow,’ I mean, that's where it goes back to," Shellenberger said.

"ID is not a barrier," Rogan replied. "It's just an insurance that you're a citizen while you're voting."

Shellenberger added further that such progressives he has spoken with claim there's very little fraud, noting, "I'm just telling you what they say. I'm not saying I agree."

Rogan asked him what manner of people believe such ideas, and Shellenberger said that such people are progressives.

"Do you believe that? That's horsesh--," Rogan said.

"I think they believe it," Shellenberger replied. "I'll put it that way."

"Really? I think they just say it because that's the thing that everybody says. I think it's a groupthink thing," Rogan said, going on to suggest that if one took such people and isolated them, no rational person would actually still hold to such a belief.

"Most people in this country who are citizens have some form of ID or can get some form of ID. And it's entirely reasonable to ask people to prove that you are who you are if you're voting for the President of the United States," Rogan said. "That seems pretty reasonable."

