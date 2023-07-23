Chris Christie brushes off CBS anchor asking if GOP should 'move on' from Hunter Biden

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie pushed back against the suggestion that the GOP should "move on" from the Hunter Biden issue after he accepts his plea deal.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan brought up the multiple legal issues plaguing the 2024 presidential campaign, including ongoing investigations into President Biden’s son. After a multiple-year investigation, Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanor charges of willful failure to pay federal income tax on Wednesday.

"The deal has infuriated many congressional Republicans who were holding their own hearings. And I wonder after this plea happens if you would advise your party to move on?" Brennan asked.

"No, I wouldn't, Margaret," Christie responded.

He continued, "The conduct here by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and by the Justice Department, just can't be justified. It doesn't take five years, Margaret. As you mentioned, I was the U.S. Attorney in the fifth-largest office in the country for seven years during the Bush administration. It does not take five years to investigate two misdemeanor tax counts and to dismiss a gun charge, and we need to know what they were investigating, and why these are the charges they concluded to. This is not just any person. This is the son of the President of the United States. When justice needs to be equal, it needs to be equal, and it doesn't appear to me that this is the way to do it."

Brennan remarked that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss was originally appointed by former President Donald Trump. Christie, however, claimed that wasn’t a factor.

"Incompetent, Margaret," Christie responded. "It doesn't matter, Margaret. It doesn't matter whether you're appointed by a Republican or a Democrat if your work appears to be incompetent and inexplicable you need to explain it, so we can have confidence in our justice system and I don't care whether Mr. Weiss is a Republican or a Democrat. He owes the American people an explanation."

Although Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor charges, the president’s son has still been at the center of several controversies. Most recently, IRS special agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler alleged that investigators were repeatedly blocked and stonewalled from seeking further information that could implicate President Biden.

Though many mainstream outlets avoided covering the hearing live, CBS offered coverage of the events during their newscasts.