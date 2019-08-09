Bristol Palin opens up about growing up in the public eye in Fox Nation's latest episode of 'MOMS'

Bristol Palin, daughter of former Governor Sarah Palin, said she feels fortunate to have grown up in the public eye, despite the constant struggles that came along with the lifestyle.

In Fox Nation's exciting new episode of "MOMS," host Rachel Campos Duffy sat down with a group of high profile moms to share their views on hot topics affecting motherhood, and gain insight into their childhood.

"I think that life in the public eye is a weird thing obviously but I think it's been a great thing. It's provided me a ton of opportunities and forced me to grow up and I'm definitely sure of the person I am now because of it," Palin said.

Melissa Rivers, Kristy Swanson, and Cathy Areu, joined Palin as they discussed it all - from politics to their families and everything in between.

Rivers explained that she was relieved to see Palin standing strong, after an encounter eight years prior had her worried for the former governor's daughters.

"At the time that we met, both you and your sister seemed very shell shocked," said Rivers.

Bristol said that it took hard work to get to where she is now, and that she was "shut down" and "not confident" when she was first thrust into the spotlight.

"It hardens you," she said - referring to a viral insult direct towards her years back by comedian Kathy Griffin.

"It's a good thing because now it's like 'what else do you got,' I'm not scared of anything at this point. I'm a completely different person."

