Actress Katherine Heigl fires back at critics angry over her attendance at Mar-a-Lago dog rescue event

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Actress Katherine Heigl fired back at critics angry over her attendance at a Mar-a-Lago dog rescue event in a statement on Wednesday.

"Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter," Heigl told Page Six in a statement. "They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own."

"This event was about animal advocacy — something that has always been deeply personal to me," she continued. "Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions."

Heigl attended the Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue fundraiser on Sunday at President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LAUNCHES MULTI-AGENCY 'STRIKE FORCE' TO CRACK DOWN ON ANIMAL ABUSE

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl pictured on the "Today" show on September 21, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"As a society, we should all come together to protect the voiceless and the innocent," she added. "This should not be a polarizing issue."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue posted on Instagram that the event raised $5.5 million.

Heigl responded to several comments on Instagram taking issue with her attendance and the statement that followed.

'GREY'S ANATOMY' STAR KATHERINE HEIGL DITCHED HOLLYWOOD FOR UTAH: 'NEEDED SOMEWHERE TO ESCAPE'

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl attends Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue at Mar-a-Lago on March 8, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

One comment asked, "Who even is she?"

"Doesn’t matter. Do you care about animals? If so donate! Time! Money! Attention! Your voice! It doesn’t matter who I am only what I do," Heigl responded on Instagram. 

"The same goes for you! Animals might not be your thing but I bet you care deeply about something that matters! Do your part! Don’t waste your time scrolling and making comments!" she added. 

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Heigl revealed she ditched Hollywood for Utah in 2023, telling the "Today" show at the time she "needed somewhere to escape."

"I think some people are mountain people, and I think some people are beach people," Heigl explained. "I’m sort of a mountain person and have always been that way."

"And my mom realized, because we went out to LA when I was 17 and hustled and hustled for years, right?" Heigl continued. "And I think she realized at a certain point that I needed somewhere to escape to and kind of clear my head, and that grounded me."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

