'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson defends Trump, accuses Squad-backing liberals of hypocrisy

Kristy Swanson accused President Trump's critics of hypocrisy Thursday after they accused him of racism following last weekend's "go back" tweet.

“The same people who are screaming racism & are defending the Squad have been attacking the color of Trumps skin & telling him to Leave since day one!” Swanson wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning, appearing to refer to the mockery of the president’s tanned face.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress added that liberals have consistently attacked first lady Melania Trump, an immigrant from Slovenia, as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who are Jewish.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

'SEND HER BACK' CHANT AT TRUMP RALLY PROMPTS OUTCRY; OMAR RESPONDS

Swanson's post had more than 13,000 likes as of Friday morning and had been retweeted more than 4,000 times.

But several commenters took issue with her equivocation.

“There is not an orange race,” one person wrote. “just so you know, and also ivanka and Jared weren’t attacked because they are Jewish i challenge you to find one instance of that...”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yes, because Making fun of a white mans spray tan or pancake is exactly the same as racism,” another commented.

"They have not attacked him for having an immigrant wife. They have attacked him for his hypocrisy in attacking immigrants while having an immigrant wife," a third person wrote.