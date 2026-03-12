Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Marine veteran Joey Jones rips critics for attacking troops over steak and lobster meals

Jones says rare surf and turf dinner is the ‘only thing’ that makes troops feel special in war

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Joey Jones explains why steak and lobster mean so much to deployed troops Video

Joey Jones explains why steak and lobster mean so much to deployed troops

Retired Marine bomb tech Joey Jones recalls eating surf and turf while in Afghanistan, saying it's the 'only thing that makes you feel special' while deployed.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing criticism from some Democratic lawmakers after the Pentagon’s spending on steak and lobster was reported. Retired Marine and Fox News co-host Joey Jones has a message for the "woke" critics attacking the military’s food budget.

An analysis of Department of War spending from government watchdog Open The Books found that in September 2025, the agency spent $6.9 million on lobster and over $15 million on ribeye steaks.

Jones, who lost his legs while fighting for the United States, defended the spending, saying rare nights when service members are served surf and turf help lift morale during deployments.

"Are you serious? That is the only thing about home… That's the only thing that makes you feel special for the entire time you're there watching your buddies die, and you're mad about that?" Jones said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

WASHINGTON POST STANDS BY HEGSETH 'KILL THEM ALL' REPORT ON BOAT STRIKE DESPITE TESTIMONY DENIAL

"I guarantee you none of them said a word when Biden surrendered Afghanistan — killed 13 of us — or when the whole DoD spent tens of millions of dollars on going woke."

HEGSETH ONCE WARNED AGAINST ENDLESS WARS. NOW HE’S LEADING TRUMP’S STRIKE-FIRST DOCTRINE

Jones recalled the moment he heard he and his unit were being served steak and lobster, the only time it happened during his service in the middle of a "really tough summer" in Afghanistan.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on with flag behind him.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth looks on during a press conference at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on March 5. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

His friend told him they'd been out all day, "and he was like, ‘Man, I just hope I get a decent MRE.’ And then somebody comes down the corner like, 'Hey guys, it's steak and lobster night. It's surf and turf,'" Jones said.

HEGSETH WARNS ‘MORE CASUALTIES’ EXPECTED IN OPERATION EPIC FURY AGAINST IRAN

"After that day, for weeks, we talked about steak and lobster night. It's the only one I've ever gotten overseas," he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted that weeks later, one of his friends was severely hurt in an explosion and later died of other causes, and months after that, Jones himself was seriously injured.

Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris, have criticized the Pentagon over its spending levels. In a post on X, Newsom wrote: "HEGSETH BLOWING $93 BILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS IN 1 MONTH !!"

Hegseth warns of more US casualties as Operation Epic Fury continues Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue