Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Gavin Newsom faces 'Hillary Clinton problem,' says MS NOW host about California governor's 2028 ambitions

Chris Hayes warns Newsom faces same political positioning challenges that hurt Clinton's campaigns

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Gavin Newsom has 'Hillary Clinton problem' says MS NOW host Video

Gavin Newsom has 'Hillary Clinton problem' says MS NOW host

MS NOW host Chris Hayes argued that Gov. Gavin Newsom has a "Hillary Clinton problem" during a discussion about him potentially running in 2028 on Thursday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a "Hillary Clinton problem," MS NOW host Chris Hayes said in an interview published Thursday, as he discussed potential 2028 candidates with The New York Times' Ross Douthat.

"I think Newsom has the Hillary Clinton problem, which is that Hillary Clinton was perceived outside of the Democratic Party and Democratic coalition as the ultimate lib, the libiest lib who ever lived, and was never actually like that much of a lib," Hayes told Douthat during his "Interesting Times" podcast. "It was like — and also had a record that was fairly centrist, particularly as a U.S. senator."

"And that’s like the worst uncanny valley for a Democratic politician to be in, where the base doesn’t trust you because you don’t have a kind of organic relationship with the left parts of the party. And then the swing voter just thinks like, that’s a lib," he added.

Newsom is considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate for Democrats. However, he has not officially declared his intention to run.

GAVIN NEWSOM JOKES ABOUT HARRIS LANDING NOMINATION WITHOUT PRIMARY, LAUGHS HE WAS ‘TOLD’ TO CALL IT INCLUSIVE

Gavin Newsom and Hillary Clinton

Gov. Gavin Newsom takes part in the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, 2026. Hillary Clinton speaks to members of the media outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, New York, on Feb. 26, 2026.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Marijan Murat/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Hayes said Democrats needed someone who had an authentic relationship with the party's left-wing base, but also "communicates broadly" and is viewed as nonpartisan.

"I just think right now — and this could change — Newsom has the opposite set of factors. He has made very clear attempts to show that he’s bipartisan, centrist, independent," he said.

Hayes and Douthat suggested he made moves toward the center and the right through "substantive things he's done," citing the billionaire tax and trans policy.

"But I haven’t seen evidence that that comes through. I just think there’s a reputational thing that’s very problematic. Also, the governor of California is a tough place to get the next Democratic nominee from," he added.

NEWSOM KNOCKED FOR ‘INSANE’ CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES AFTER BLAMING TRUMP FOR RISING COSTS

Chris Hayes

MS NOW anchor Chris Hayes on the set of "All In" on Jan. 20, 2025. (Screenshot/MS NOW)

Douthat argued that Newsom has not run a race in which he needed to win over many centrist or center-right voters. However, he said one of Newsom's strengths was that he can get attention. 

Hayes agreed and noted how President Donald Trump has done an effective job at it throughout his political career. 

"The ideal situation you want, I think, if you’re designing this in a lab, is someone that has both a proven ability to speak to swing voters, the voters you need, and is also really good at attention," Hayes said. "And the nightmare scenario in a Democratic primary is someone who’s bad at the former and good at the latter."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom speaks at his "Young Man in a Hurry" book tour on Feb. 28, 2026. (Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue