Team USA hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reveals whether Olympic gold tops Stanley Cup win

Team USA hockey player Matthew Tkachuk said it is hard to compare the achievements of winning the Winter Olympics versus the Stanley Cup on "Hang Out with Sean Hannity."

Tkachuk, who won the National Hockey League ultimate prize in back-to-back seasons with the Florida Panthers, shared that the Stanley Cup is physically demanding and earning the title is an extraordinary accomplishment.

"Winning a Stanley Cup physically on your body is so tough, he said. "It's the hardest trophy to win in sports."

"When it's done, and you're lifting the cup and your body's just mangled, like you realize how hard it is to win it. And there's something special about having your engraved on that for history," he added.

But the outpouring of support he received for representing the "greatest country in the world" at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina was equally meaningful.

"But with that being said… we had people tuning in that have never watched hockey, that were just fans of USA," Tkachuk added.

"I had somebody that came up to me the other day that said that the only reason they watched is because how like patriotic we were and how we were representing the country, and now they're big hockey fans and they couldn't name a handful of players."

Tkachuk helped secure the United States’ historic win against Canada for the first time in 46 years at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Tkachuk, 28, also announced he is expecting his first child with his wife Ellie after nearly one year of marriage.

After five years together, Matthew and Ellie married in July 2025. The couple is waiting to learn the baby’s gender until it is born, Tkachuk shared.

"We aren't finding out," he revealed. "We're going old school approach, which I wasn't too fond of early, I will say."

The star hockey player shared his excitement for potentially having a son, who could carry on his hockey legacy, joking that he will get him on the ice as soon as possible.

"At some point would definitely love to have a boy," he said.

"I'm lacing him up… the second he can… at least stand up, I'm gonna carry him around the ice," he added.

"I think I'm more excited for youth hockey one day than my current hockey right now like honest to God," he told Fox News. "I can't wait for the road trips, I can't wait for the family to come, I can wait for tht the parents to be in the hotel lobby bar at night talking about the day."

