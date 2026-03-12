Departing BBC boss warns network on 'knife edge' amid Trump documentary lawsuit, trust crisis

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The outgoing head of the BBC admitted the embattled broadcaster is on a "knife edge" as it grapples with financial woes and a "full-on crisis" of public trust.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie announced he would resign in November after a documentary the network aired in 2024 was criticized for misleadingly editing a speech by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

The BBC Panorama documentary spliced together two separate sections of the speech, making it appear as though Trump was calling for violence on the day of the Capitol riot and did not include the president’s call for supporters to protest "peacefully and patriotically."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davie spoke at a Royal Television Society event, warning the BBC about its future ahead of his official exit in April.

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"Today, the BBC is strong, but it is on a knife edge," Davie said.

Davie conceded the network is facing a "brutal" financial situation and issues in its relationship with the public. He called for "radical reform" to its funding structure to better compete with American streaming giants that are merging.

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"In an age where Netflix and Paramount feel the urge to bulk up, we must act urgently to secure scale," said Davie, adding, "We are in a game where we need more scale."

Davie has served as BBC director-general since September 2020 and previously admitted in a letter to staff that the broadcaster had made "mistakes." He referred to recent criticisms in his Thursday speech as "hurricanes," but said the broadcaster remains relevant.

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"Of course, we have made mistakes, and this has not helped us," he noted, pointing to a difficult financial situation.

Here’s how the Hollywood Reporter noted the mention of the "crisis" the BBC was facing: "The BBC needs confident and decisive steps, and the willingness to take risks, amid a ‘full-on crisis’ of trust that major organizations, including the U.K. public broadcaster, are facing in the age of social media and fake news and amid a ‘brutal’ financial state of affairs, outgoing BBC director general Tim Davie said during a Royal Television Society (RTS) keynote speech and Q&A in London on Thursday."

Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC. The case is expected to go to trial next year.

Deborah Turness resigned as the BBC's CEO last year as well.

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This week, during a BBC Persian broadcast of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s speech on Iran, the network mistranslated the word "regime" as "mardom," which means "people" in Persian. The mistranslation made it appear the U.S. was targeting the Iranian public rather than its leadership.

The BBC issued a correction, calling the incorrect translation a "mistake" made by human error during the live translation.