Grieving Virginia mother tells far-left prosecutor 'do your job' after daughter stabbed to death

Virginia mother Cheryl Minter says she is surviving "hour by hour, day by day" through prayer after her daughter, Stephanie, was stabbed to death at a Fairfax County bus stop.

But through her grief, she has a blunt message for the prosecutor she believes failed to take warnings about the suspect seriously: "Do your job."

"Do what you said in your vision on your web page. Get your act together," Minter said Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Stephanie Minter was stabbed to death at a bus stop late last month in Fairfax County, Virginia. She was discovered with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Minter said the man accused of killing her 41-year-old daughter should never have been free to carry out the attack, noting that local authorities had previously warned about the suspect and his lengthy criminal history.

Had prosecutors taken those warnings seriously, she said, "he would have been locked up and not able to do it."

She is now calling on Steve Descano, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney, to "help protect the people and get these people off the street any way he can," arguing that her daughter’s death was preventable.

Abdul Jalloh, a 32-year-old illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone, has been charged in the killing. According to DHS, Jalloh had a lengthy criminal record, including dozens of prior arrests for offenses ranging from assault to rape and malicious wounding.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer on Jalloh in 2020, and he was later issued a final order of removal allowing him to be deported to any country other than Sierra Leone. Despite that order, he was not deported.

A Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the office "was aware of Jalloh’s criminal history and shared police concerns about potential future dangerousness. That is why our Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney personally handled these cases."

The spokesperson added that prosecutors "will often explore many different pathways to successful prosecution, but, at the end of the day, our decisions are constrained by what testimony is available and what is legally permissible and practicable in Fairfax courts."

