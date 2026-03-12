Expand / Collapse search
Grieving Virginia mother tells far-left prosecutor 'do your job' after daughter stabbed to death

Cheryl Minter says suspect should have been locked up given his lengthy criminal record and prior warnings by authorities

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Mother of Virginia woman killed by illegal immigrant has a message for lax prosecutors: ‘Get your act together’ Video

Mother of Virginia woman killed by illegal immigrant has a message for lax prosecutors: ‘Get your act together’

Cheryl Minter, whose daughter Stephanie Minter was killed by an illegal immigrant, criticized lax Democratic policies while sharing an emotional testimony about her daughter’s death on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Virginia mother Cheryl Minter says she is surviving "hour by hour, day by day" through prayer after her daughter, Stephanie, was stabbed to death at a Fairfax County bus stop. 

But through her grief, she has a blunt message for the prosecutor she believes failed to take warnings about the suspect seriously: "Do your job."

"Do what you said in your vision on your web page. Get your act together," Minter said Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

PRO-POLICE GROUP ASKS DOJ TO PROBE SOROS-BACKED VIRGINIA PROSECUTOR USING BIDEN-ERA LAW ONCE AIMED AT COPS

Fairfax CA Steve Descano

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano is seen in this photo. (Sarah Voisin/Getty Images)

Stephanie Minter was stabbed to death at a bus stop late last month in Fairfax County, Virginia. She was discovered with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Minter said the man accused of killing her 41-year-old daughter should never have been free to carry out the attack, noting that local authorities had previously warned about the suspect and his lengthy criminal history.

VIRGINIA DEMS PUSH ANTI-ICE BILLS DAYS AFTER SPANBERGER REJECTS DETAINER FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MURDER SUSPECT

Stephanie Minter, 41, and Abdul Jalloh, 32

Abdul Jalloh, 32, right, is accused of killing Stephanie Minter, 41, left, at a Virginia bus stop.  (Fox 5 DC)

Had prosecutors taken those warnings seriously, she said, "he would have been locked up and not able to do it."

She is now calling on Steve Descano, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney, to "help protect the people and get these people off the street any way he can," arguing that her daughter’s death was preventable.

Abdul Jalloh, a 32-year-old illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone, has been charged in the killing. According to DHS, Jalloh had a lengthy criminal record, including dozens of prior arrests for offenses ranging from assault to rape and malicious wounding.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer on Jalloh in 2020, and he was later issued a final order of removal allowing him to be deported to any country other than Sierra Leone. Despite that order, he was not deported.

Virginia prosecutor accused of ignoring repeated warnings about violent migrant murder suspect Video

A Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the office "was aware of Jalloh’s criminal history and shared police concerns about potential future dangerousness. That is why our Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney personally handled these cases."

The spokesperson added that prosecutors "will often explore many different pathways to successful prosecution, but, at the end of the day, our decisions are constrained by what testimony is available and what is legally permissible and practicable in Fairfax courts."

Fox News' Leo Bricento and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

