Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cathy Areu

Cathy Areu

Cathy Areu is a former contributing editor for the Washington Post Magazine (2000 - 2012), the founder of the print publication CATALINA. She provides liberal analysis on Fox News, and is the host of the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.”