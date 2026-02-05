Boston's Wu orders release of ICE surveillance and body cam footage, says fed government 'hides behind masks'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu accused federal immigration agents of conducting "unconstitutional" operations in the city and ordered the public release of surveillance and body-camera footage tied to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions, saying the move is aimed at holding federal agents accountable for alleged acts of violence.

Wu and other Massachusetts officials held a joint news conference Thursday in the blue city, slamming the Trump administration's federal immigration enforcement and pointing specifically to ICE activity in various communities.

"They are trying to do with federal agents what they have failed to do with canceled grants, sham investigations and the National Guard," Wu said. "If we experience the kind of unlawful and unconstitutional invasion we've all seen in other parts of the country, then Boston will see the [Trump] administration in court again."

The Democrat mayor said she signed an executive order Thursday morning aimed at holding federal officials accountable, directing city departments to protect residents and respond to any violence, property damage, or criminal conduct tied to immigration enforcement.

BLOCKING ICE COOPERATION FUELED MINNESOTA UNREST, OFFICIALS WARN AS VIRGINIA REVERSES COURSE

Wu said the order makes clear that city first responders will prioritize de-escalation and public safety during federal immigration operations.

"While the federal government hides behind masks, we will be transparent," she said. "This order directs city departments to release surveillance and body-worn camera footage of violence or property damage by federal agents, in accordance with state law.

"This order also doubles down on our dedication to use city resources to keep our residents safe."

Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey introduced legislation aimed at limiting ICE activity in sensitive locations, including courthouses, schools, child care programs, hospitals, and churches.

PORTLAND MAYOR DEMANDS ICE LEAVE CITY AFTER FEDERAL AGENTS USE TEAR GAS ON PROTESTERS 'SICKENING DECISIONS'

The proposal would also bar other states from deploying National Guard troops in Massachusetts without the governor’s approval and allow parents to pre-arrange guardianship for their children if they are detained or deported.

Like a recent executive order issued by Healey, Wu’s proposal would bar federal immigration agents from using city buildings, parking lots, and parks for enforcement operations, and makes clear that schools, libraries, community centers, and senior centers are intended for learning, gathering and public services.

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON PUTS ICE ‘ON NOTICE’ WITH EXECUTIVE ORDER SEEKING PROSECUTION OF AGENTS

Wu also said the order directs the city to investigate any crimes committed in Boston, including those involving federal agents, and to make referrals to prosecutors when appropriate.

She said it also instructs city officials to pursue every available legal option to challenge what she described as coercive federal actions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"In Boston, as it should across America, the rule of law applies to everyone," she said.

The order adds Boston to a growing list of blue cities openly challenging the Trump administration’s immigration policies, escalating a national fight over enforcement tactics, transparency, and the reach of federal power.