'Menstrual mutual aid' workshop for 'non-cis menstruators' hosted by UC Davis LGBTQIA

The LGBTQIA Resource center at University of California, Davis, hosted an event described as a "menstrual mutual aid" workshop on Monday for individuals it referred to as "non-cis menstruators."

"Join us for Menstrual Mutual Aid, a hands-on workshop that centers the experiences of non-cis menstruators while promoting sustainable, inclusive menstrual and pelvic care in alignment with Menstrual Health and Awareness Day," a Jan. 12 Instagram post from the UC Davis LGBTQIA club read, advertising the event.

"Non-cis menstruators" are identified as individuals who say they have a menstrual cycle but do not identify as cisgender women — meaning people who were born female and identify as female.

"Participants will learn to sew their own reusable cloth pads, explore topics like product maintenance and inclusive language, and build community over food and conversation," the post read.

The post also advertised "$100 worth of sex and menstrual health prizes" and that participants would get reusable pads to take home, "empowering everyone with practical skills, affirming care, and a sustainable approach to menstruation."

"This program centers the experiences of non-cisgender menstruators, but is open to all UC Davis students," the slide in the post read.

UC Davis and the LGBTQIA center at UC Davis did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

