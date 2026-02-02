Billie Eilish called out on 'stolen land' Grammy comments while owning million-dollar mansion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Billie Eilish was mocked as a hypocrite for declaring "no one is illegal on stolen land" and "f--- ICE" while owning a massive Hollywood property on Monday.

Eilish made these comments attacking border enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

"No one is illegal on stolen land," the 24-year-old "Wildflower" singer said while wearing an "ICE OUT" pin. "I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

CELEBS DECRY ICE AGENTS, TRUMP GOVERNMENT AS 'MONSTERS' AND THE 'WORST OF THE WORST' IN SCATHING CRITIQUES

"And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say, sorry," she added.

The following day, several critics, including federal lawmakers, called out the pop singer and suggested that she donate her million-dollar Los Angeles property back to Native Americans to return "stolen land."

"Any White person who does a public 'stolen land' acknowledgment should immediately give his or her land to Native Americans. Otherwise, they don’t mean it. Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

"No one ever expounds on this ridicuous [sic] talking point. 'No one is illegal on stolen land.' Okay. So... the states and the union they created, along with every deed to property on the continent, is illegitimate. Why aren't you acting accordingly? Donate everything and leave," Minnesota state Rep. Walter Hudson wrote.

BILLIE EILISH BROTHER FINNEAS ACCUSES CONSERVATIVES OF SECOND AMENDMENT HYPOCRISY FOLLOWING PRETTI KILLING

"Wow! I really care about what people who live in multi-million dollar mansions, with gates and walls, and security guards to keep out intruders — living a life completely detached from normal Americans — think about illegal aliens being deported," conservative commentator Greg Price joked.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., remarked, "Oh, gee, this 'stolen land' nonsense again? Maybe she should step up and forfeit her southern California mansion since it is supposedly on 'stolen land.'"

"Exactly," Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to DeSantis' comment.

"'No one is illegal on stolen land... F--- ICE' This is Billie Eilish accepting Song of the Year at the #GRAMMYs. The woman is a blithering idiot. Of course, if she really means it, then she'll happily hand over her multi-million pound Malibu beachfront home to illegal migrants... Which she won't, because it's all just silly celeb posturing," The Sun columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer commented.

Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller remarked, "Hollywood celebrity millionaire accepts award on stolen land. Agrees to keep award and keep living on stolen land. The Democratic Party's problem summed up."

RICKY GERVAIS MOCKS GRAMMY WINNERS MAKING POLITICAL SPEECHES, SAYS THEY'RE 'STILL NOT LISTENING'

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin dismissed Eilish and other celebrities' anti-ICE comments.

"While Hollywood celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to drum up hatred of ICE officers from the Grammys, DHS law enforcement was hard at work arresting sex offenders, child abusers, and criminals convicted of assault in Minnesota," McLaughlin said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Eilish's representatives for comment.

Eilish has been a frequent critic of immigration enforcement. While accepting an award last month, she claimed that people were being "kidnapped" and "assaulted and murdered" by ICE officers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Eilish has also called out her fellow celebrities for refusing to speak out on political issues.