Billie Eilish calls out silent celebs as outrage grows over Alex Pretti killing

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish shared a blunt 9-word message to her fellow celebrities in light of their silence amid unrest in Minnesota.

"Hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? Or," Eilish wrote in an Instagram story to her 125 million followers Monday.

Eilish’s comments come after the killing of Alex Pretti, 37, who was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis. The incident marks the second fatal shooting involving a federal officer this month.

Her post came during a slew of reposts condemning violence in Minnesota, while also taking aim at high-profile figures she accused of failing to use their platforms to speak out.

One repost, originally shared by @thatcorporatelawyer, read: " ‘I don’t do politics’ Ok, well you’re a fully grown adult so maybe it’s time to start."

Eilish has strongly denounced the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations, previously labeling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a "terrorist group."

The singer also appeared to decry the administration’s actions during an acceptance speech Saturday for the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award.

"We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans," her speech continued.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Pretti "approached" Border Patrol officers while armed with a handgun. However, some reports suggest Pretti was disarmed by the agents prior to being shot.

Eilish also reposted a fiery video from her brother Finneas O'Connell criticizing conservatives who, he said, routinely accept school shootings as a price of Second Amendment rights but are now leaning on Pretti’s legal firearm to excuse his killing.

"The conservative argument that allows school shootings to continue has always basically boiled down to: we have to protect the Second Amendment, we have to allow people to carry weapons," Finneas said.

"Every argument I've seen for why Alex Pretti's death was justified yesterday is like, ‘Well, he had a gun.’ Shut the f--- up! You've spent 30 years straight telling us that children have to die so that we're allowed to legally carry weapons," he added.

A spokesperson for Eilish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.