Billie Eilish says protesters are being 'assaulted and murdered' during award speech

Pop star Billie Eilish appeared to denounce Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids after claiming that people were being "kidnapped" and "assaulted and murdered" during an acceptance speech on Saturday.

Though Eilish did not directly reference ICE operations by name, she alluded to the ongoing immigration raids while receiving the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award.

"To be honest, I really don’t feel deserving," Eilish said. "And it’s very strange to be celebrated for working towards environmental justice at a time where it feels less achievable than ever, given the state of our country and the world right now."

"We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans," her speech continued.

"It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration. And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets," Eilish added.

Her comments appeared to reference the recent death of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent earlier this month in what the administration has called self-defense as she drove her car toward him. Good's defenders have said she was killed unjustifiably, and her death has sparked widespread protests and strife in Minnesota and around the country.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Eilish previously called out ICE in an Instagram post she shared on Jan. 9, calling the organization a "terrorist group" after Good's death.

"ICE is a federally funded and supported terrorist group under the Department of Homeland Security that has done nothing to make our streets safer. They are domestic terrorists tearing apart families, terrorizing citizens, and now murdering innocent people. Enough is Enough," the post read.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin later condemned Billie Eilish in a statement given to Billboard.

"Clearly, Billie Eilish has not seen the newly released footage, which corroborates what DHS has stated all along — that this individual was impeding law enforcement and weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to federal law enforcement," McLaughlin said.

"ICE does not separate families," she added. "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administrations’ immigration enforcement. It’s garbage rhetoric from the likes of Billie Eilish that is leading to a 1,300% increase in assaults and 3,200% increase in vehicle rammings against our brave law enforcement."