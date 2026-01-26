Billie Eilish brother Finneas accuses conservatives of Second Amendment hypocrisy following Pretti killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finneas O’Connell, a Grammy Award-winning producer and brother of Billie Eilish, blasted conservatives on social media over what he considered to be a hypocritical response to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent.

O’Connell told conservatives to "shut the f--- up" three times in an Instagram reel shared Sunday to his nearly 5 million followers.

His remarks followed the fatal shooting of Pretti, 37, by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis on Saturday. The incident marked the second fatal shooting involving a federal officer this month.

In a fiery video, O’Connell criticized conservatives who, he said, routinely accept school shootings as a price of Second Amendment rights but are now pointing to Pretti’s legal firearm to justify his killing.

"The conservative argument that allows school shootings to continue has always basically boiled down to, ‘We have to protect the Second Amendment, we have to allow people to carry weapons,’" O’Connell said.

"Oh, some little kids die, that's okay with them. Unf---ing believable argument," he continued. "Every argument I've seen for why Alex Pretti's death was justified yesterday is like, ‘Well, he had a gun.’ Shut the f--- up! You've spent 30 years straight telling us that children have to die so that we're allowed to legally carry weapons."

"This guy was being beaten to a pulp on the ground," the producer said. "He didn't draw his weapon. He had a weapon on him legally, and they shot the f--- out of him and killed him. So shut the f--- up!"

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is investigating whether Border Patrol agents thought they were being fired upon.

The New York Post reported that an accidental discharge of Pretti's Sig Sauer P320 pistol, which was being held by an agent after it was taken away from him, may have made authorities believe their lives were in danger.

O’Connell went on to argue that conservatives have long contended such deaths are an unavoidable cost of preserving Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

"You've told us that it has to happen. It has to continue. Children continue to have to die to allow us to carry guns around. So shut the f--- up!"

His sister, Billie Eilish, shared a blunt nine-word message to fellow celebrities on Monday in light of their silence amid unrest in Minnesota.

A spokesperson for O’Connell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.