Ricky Gervais mocks Grammy winners making political speeches, says they're 'still not listening'

Comedian Ricky Gervais took aim at celebrities using their acceptance speeches at the Grammy Awards to weigh in on politics on Sunday, referencing a moment from his famous monologue castigating celebrity navel-gazing.

Gervais posted an image of a quote from his Golden Globes routine in 2020, where he unloaded on Hollywood.

"If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech," Gervais said at the time. "You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

In the caption of his post on X, Gervais wrote, "They're still not listening."

Multiple celebrities who won awards on Sunday at the Grammys used their platform to slam Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny, who's scheduled to perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LX next weekend, protested immigration efforts while accepting his Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS."

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out," he pleaded from the stage. "We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

Bad Bunny pleaded for unity and said that "the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

Billie Eilish said "f--- ICE" at the end of her acceptance speech. "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter."

Her remarks were met with loud applause at the Grammys.

Trevor Noah, who hosted this year's Grammy Awards show, targeted Nicki Minaj during his opening and said the star wasn't present at the award show, which the audience applauded.

"She is still at the White House with Donald Trump , discussing very important issues," Noah said.

The former Daily Show host impersonated Trump during his sixth and final run as host, and said, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a--. I know they say it's you, but it's me."