Comedian Max Amini built a worldwide following. America is just catching up

Max Amini has long been one of stand-up's most successful under-the-radar headliners. Now, he's become the first Iranian-American to headline Madison Square Garden — going from comedy's best kept secret, to performing on its biggest stage.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, in 1981 to a Persian family, Amini's bicultural upbringing painted the lens through which he views the world.

"I was born into this family who… promoted the Iranian culture in a very positive way to us," he told Fox News Digital before his sold-out show at MSG. "So I learned all the best things about my culture. And I was very lucky to be raised in America — in an environment that was very patriotic."

When he was eight years old, Amini and his family left Arizona and moved to Iran, where they would live until he was 17.

The comedian's stand-up reflects his international upbringing in a way that's digestible for people of all backgrounds, drawing fans from all over the world who resonate with his masterful storytelling.

"My fan base is people from all over the world, and it's probably the most exciting thing for my career. I cannot tell you how special I feel when I see — what my being, and what I talk about and how I perform relates to so many people," he shared. "It's magical… I'm always focused on what [it is] that I'm meant to do with this."

Shortly after moving back to the U.S., Amini packed his bags once again — this time to attend the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA).

That's where Amini's journey into the world of stand-up comedy began, noting that receiving his father's blessing inspired him to fully pursue his dream of becoming a performer.

"The moment for me that I decided that [I was] going to go all into stand-up comedy is, it was the blessing of my dad," he told Fox News Digital. "My dad, when I was going to college, he asked me, ‘What are you majoring [in]?’ And I said, 'Dad, I'm not sure… I'm trying to figure it out.' And he goes, ‘What do you love? What do you really love?’"

"At the time, I loved my acting class. And I said, ‘Dad, I love performing,’" Amini continued. "So he helped me follow my passion and as soon as I decided that I'm going to go to acting school, I went to UCLA and as I enrolled, I loved doing improv, and so, I thought stand-up comedy might be something that is going to interest me — so as soon I started stand-up comedy, it was magic. It was just like it was meant to be, and I feel like everybody has a life journey and if they listen to that voice inside they can figure it out… for me, it was that moment."

Amini's leap of faith has undoubtedly paid off as he's headlined sold-out shows across the world, and recently reached the pinnacle of all performers' careers: selling out MSG.

Prior to his historic show, Fox News Digital asked the comedian what it meant to him to achieve this monstrous milestone.

"It feels surreal... I feel like, as a comedian, as a performer, when you sort of figure out your voice, then you just, you're into a space and you want to do justice to that opportunity. You want to connect with those energies in the room. And that's all I'm thinking about right now."

"How lucky am I to have such incredible fans that all these people have decided that, 'Yeah, we're going to go see him.' And then this number of people happened to fill up the stadium. It's just insane," he added.

In an era when politics and the culture war debates frequently bleed into entertainment, Amini made it clear he has no interest in bringing that division onto the stage.

"The beauty [of] stand-up comedy is you sort of take a perspective, and you decide that this is who I am, and you go on stage, and you present that. I never liked politics. I hate politics. I just can't tell you how much I feel like politics is negative. It's a power game, it divides people, it makes you lie, it makes you do things just to win for your party," he argued. "All this stuff is just — I'm very simple, I don't like the feeling of that complexity."

While he steers clear of politics, he hasn't shied away from speaking out against the injustices against the people of Iran.

Given his perch, Amini has taken it upon himself to advocate against the horrors facing the people of Iran, and to "promote the idea [of] how important it is to respect human rights." Amini's interview with Fox News Digital took place before last week's coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the Ayatollah and dozens of other Iranian leaders.

"Freedom is something that today we understand is the most important thing for any human. If you can imagine how hard it is to be in any country as someone who lives in this beautiful country, can you imagine that they strip away all your rights?" he questioned.

"You're afraid of what you're saying. You can't do simple things in life – singing, dancing. You know, basic, basic things that we take for granted. Women cannot sing or dance in public. They cannot go out with their significant other freely and people cannot exercise their beliefs, certain religions," Amini continued. "It's very unimaginable for people who live in a free country, like the U.S. or European countries, that have so much respect for human rights."

The comedian described the Iranian people as vibrant and modern, despite how they are sometimes portrayed by the media.

"They're fun, they're hip, they're fashion forward. When you understand just their taste of music and the way they enjoy their gatherings and how they live, you'll be surprised [by] what the media shows and what the reality is," he told Fox News Digital. "So I hope everybody gets a chance to see that soon."

Amini characterized the solution to the situation unfolding in Iran as a "rescue mission," and said, "We need to go in that country and rescue the kidnapped people by a terrorist regime."

"Historically, when a country is held in this situation, they are held hostage. There is a regime that is absolutely brutal and they are killing their own people. The intervention is a must. And the rescue mission is the most beautiful act a country can do for these people," Amini continued. "They're screaming. They're screaming out for help."

During his performance at MSG, Amini dedicated part of his time onstage to speaking out against the Islamic Republic's treatment of the Iranian people, as well as presenting a short video highlighting what has been unfolding in the country.

Amini shared his plans for his career, including a new television-style podcast featuring a live audience.

"I want to become extremely — more consistent on my podcast. I'm creating a TV show-style podcast with a live audience. And so that's my next immediate project. When I go back to LA, I'm starting the production," he told Fox News Digital.

"I'm also working on a comedy series, and I'm really excited… because I'm creating some characters that have been on my mind, I want to say for maybe 15 years, but the opportunity is now becoming possible for me to do it."

Amini offered advice to the up-and-coming generation of comedians looking to make a name for themselves and further the art form.

"I'd just like to encourage all young comedians, all creators, to really trust your instinct, take risks, and create, create, and create. We're in a very special era with tools, with the AI stuff. This is time to really hone and own and allow the young generation to take the comedy to whatever direction that they believe is pleasant. And we should just be a spectator and support," he said.