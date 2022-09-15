Beyond King Charles III: Fox Nation special explores the long history, significance of the British monarchy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While official affiliation with the British monarchy ceased for Americans in 1776, it has remained a culturally defining entity that serves as the embodiment of the nation - its influence continuing to pervade across most if not all nations.

With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a new spotlight shone on the royal family highlighting the drama, the legacy and the future of the British royals.

Now, an exclusive Fox Nation special, "Fox Nation 101: British Monarchy" hosted by British author Douglas Murray, explains the significance of such royals and what the future of the monarchy looks like under King Charles III.

ACCIDENT OR MURDER? NEW ‘SCANDALOUS’ SPECIAL GOES INSIDE PRINCESS DIANA'S TRAGIC DEATH

"I would describe the British monarchy as akin to the flag in America," Murray says. "It's the emblem which unites Americans of all parties, backgrounds, races, creeds, and much more."

"The British monarchy effectively operates in the same way, as a living flag."

Over the course of England's history, the monarchy has been a predominant presence that has seen a vast number of changes since the medieval age.

In "British Monarchy" on Fox Nation, Murray emphasizes the fact that the United Kingdom ushered in a constitutional monarchy during the mid to late 1600s, which signified the change from the medieval monarchy with more absolute ruling power to the modern monarchy which remains apolitical, leaving Parliament to practice politics.

"The idea of the constitutional monarchy is, effectively, that there should be an institution that sits above the political fray, but mainly it is as acting as a kind of glue in the nation so that there are aspects of the state that are beyond any one government and transcend the here-today-gone-tomorrow nature of politics," Murray said.



BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As the nation welcomes in a new monarch, Murray analyzes what the future of the monarchy may look like with King Charles III ascending the throne, noting that the 21st century brings a new culture and climate for the monarch which may need to evolve from the era of Queen Elizabeth.

"He [Charles] has his own views and some of his own attitudes, but I think it's the hope, certainly of most people, that to the extent that he has opinions, his challenge will be to keep them to himself."

As the world watches what the future of the monarchy will hold, Fox Nation offers a timely and thought-provoking analysis of one of the most famous institutions in western history.

"The history of the monarchy is the history of Britain," Murray concludes.



SUBSCRIBE NOW TO FOX NATION

Subscribe to Fox Nation today to catch this exclusive special hosted by Fox News contributor Douglas Murray.