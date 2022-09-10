Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign ends; King Charles III takes throne
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, the Buckingham Palace announced. She died at Balmoral Castle surrounded by members of the royal family.
"Real Time" host Bill Maher predicted that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will mark the end of the British people's total "reverence" towards the Royal Family.
"I made lots of jokes about the queen. I noticed whenever it was a British person, like, even the ones who seem iconoclast, Sharon Osbourne was here, Piers Morgan, Andrew Sullivan, the British people- it's not funny," Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday night. It's like, 'Oh, no, don't call it the old bag.' Whatever it is, ‘No.’"
"Even the ones who came to America, the British people, they had it they have the thing- or, my question is is it just for this lady?" Maher wondered. "I think it died with her. I think that reverence- I think she was the last one. And now the monarchy- I'm not gonna say it's gonna go away. But I think that kind of like, 'No, don't say anything about' - I think that's gonna go. I think she was the last of the thing."
Queen Elizabeth II spent most of her years in the spotlight after ascending to the throne at the age of 25.
The monarch, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, had enjoyed relative privacy before becoming a global figure overnight when her father King George VI passed away unexpectedly in 1952.
Though the queen was often under the scrutiny of the public eye, there are several lesser-known facts about her long life.
Dolly Parton is sharing a tribute in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
The country legend took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977. She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life.
"Parton continued: "May she Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. Love, Dolly."
"The Crown," Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.
"'The Crown' is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Peter Morgan, writer of the Emmy-winning drama, said in a brief statement. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."
A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday "as a mark of respect" and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral.
