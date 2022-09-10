Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign ends; King Charles III takes throne

Bill Maher predicts British reverence toward Royal Family 'died with' Queen Elizabeth II

"Real Time" host Bill Maher predicted that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will mark the end of the British people's total "reverence" towards the Royal Family.

"I made lots of jokes about the queen. I noticed whenever it was a British person, like, even the ones who seem iconoclast, Sharon Osbourne was here, Piers Morgan, Andrew Sullivan, the British people- it's not funny," Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday night. It's like, 'Oh, no, don't call it the old bag.' Whatever it is, ‘No.’"

"Even the ones who came to America, the British people, they had it they have the thing- or, my question is is it just for this lady?" Maher wondered. "I think it died with her. I think that reverence- I think she was the last one. And now the monarchy- I'm not gonna say it's gonna go away. But I think that kind of like, 'No, don't say anything about' - I think that's gonna go. I think she was the last of the thing."

Click here to read more.