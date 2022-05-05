Accident or Murder? New 'Scandalous' special goes inside Princess Diana's tragic death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"My God, what has happened?"

Not only were these Princess Diana of Whales’ last words, but the words of a mourning family, nation and world shocked to learn the fate of a beloved princess. The world seemed to look upon the crash that would ultimately take her life with one poignant question – what happened?

Scandal plagued Diana’s life, marriage and death. From the moment she died in 1997, conspiracy theorists have proposed a slew of theories on what happened during her final moments. Theories of culpability range from the driver of the car to paparazzi hunting her – to the royal family itself.

Now, Fox Nation's ‘Scandalous’ unpacks the mysterious demise of Princess Diana in a special three-part series streaming now on Fox Nation.



PRINCESS DIANA’S VOICE COACH SAYS LATE ROYAL WAS EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE BEFORE HER DEATH: ‘SHE FELT LIBERATED’



Episode one of the new ‘Scandalous’ installment explores the decline of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage as well as her growing contact with the press.



SHARON OSBOURNE TELLS PIERS MORGAN SHE CRIED FOR 'THREE MONTHS' AFTER FIRING LED TO 'HORRIFIC' DEATH THREATS

Charles and Diana married on July 29, 1981 in what was a globally televised spectacle. During their courtship and throughout their marriage, there were several issues largely surrounding Camilla Parker Bowles – Charles’ lover and, later, second wife. Despite Camilla's influence on their relationship, Charles and Diana wed, and the couple had Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Despite their fairy tale wedding and two beautiful children to show for it, their relationship soon crumbled.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Part two of ‘Scandalous’ examines Diana’s divorce from Charles and blossoming relationship with Dodi Fayed, an Egyptian film producer and son of a billionaire. The pair died together after the car crash on August 31, 1997, sending shock waves throughout the globe and immediately sparking rumors of foul play.



The final episode breaks down the investigations following the deadly crash with the goal of answering the simple question – what actually happened?

Though the official investigation determined the driver of Diana’s vehicle was severely intoxicated - which caused him to lose control of the vehicle trying to outrun paparazzi - many, to this day, are not satisfied with the investigation’s conclusion.

So, was Diana’s death an accident or a murder?

Subscribe to Fox Nation today to stream all three parts of 'Scandalous: Princess Diana,' and find out more.



Fox Nation is honoring service to this great nation! All active military members and veterans can sign up for Fox Nation and get their first year FREE!