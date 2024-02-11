San Francisco 49ers go head to head against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58
Las Vegas is hosting its first ever Super Bowl tonight between the Chiefs and the 49ers. The Chiefs defense needs to contain Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy to win Super Bowl LVIII
Many look forward to the festivities to come during Super Bowl week in the game's first Las Vegas appearance, but one NFL announcer wants no part in participating in what Sin City has to offer.
ESPN's Joe Buck, the veteran play-by-play voice for "Monday Night Football," told an ESPN radio station in his hometown St. Louis that he has "no desire" to be in Las Vegas the week before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
And it's certainly not because he thinks it's going to be a bad game. It's the bad that can happen before it for those attending.
"It’s a lot of logistics. It’s a lot of congestion," he told "The Opening Drive" on 101 ESPN.
"I’m not that way. I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night. It’s just not my thing, and then you combine that with Vegas.
"There’s going to be some story. There’s going to be something that happens because it’s Vegas, and it won’t stay in Vegas. It’s going to be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. I just think that is going to be a mess in my mind."
The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas for the very first time tonight.
Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium today marking the first time the city has been host.
The Chiefs come straight off a 2023 Super Bowl win. That game was played against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Miami
So far, Miami has hosted more Super Bowls than any other city. There have been 11 games total held in the city.
The first game held in Miami was in 1968 for Super Bowl II. This game was held at the Orange Bowl.
New Orleans
New Orleans comes in right behind Miami, having hosted a total of 10 Super Bowls over the years. Most of the games have been held at Caesars Superdome, formally Louisiana Superdome and Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with three at Tulane Stadium.
The 2025 Super Bowl is set to be played in New Orleans, so it will be tied with Miami once the game is played.
Greater Los Angeles
On Jan. 15. 1967, the very first Super Bowl, then known as the NFL-AFL World Series Championship, was played at the Memorial coliseum in Los Angeles.
The final game of the season between the 49ers and Chiefs is to be played today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be held in the city, and it’s a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.
Here are a few things to know ahead of the game.
Reba McEntire will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game.
McEntire is included in a pregame entertainment lineup that includes Post Malone and Andra Day. Malone will sing "America the Beautiful." Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the Black national anthem.
Usher was confirmed as the Super Bowl headline back in September. Usher has also been considering guests for possible collaborations onstage. Some of his top songs include features from Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Lil Jon and Ludacris.
The NFL has not seen a back-to-back Super Bowl champion since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. With comparisons between Mahomes and Tom Brady beginning to ramp up, Mahomes could add another accolade to his already impressive resume – back-to-back champion.
Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last year.
