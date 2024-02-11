San Francisco 49ers go head to head against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Joe Buck predicts bad story from Super Bowl LVIII: 'It won’t stay in Vegas'

Many look forward to the festivities to come during Super Bowl week in the game's first Las Vegas appearance, but one NFL announcer wants no part in participating in what Sin City has to offer.

ESPN's Joe Buck, the veteran play-by-play voice for "Monday Night Football," told an ESPN radio station in his hometown St. Louis that he has "no desire" to be in Las Vegas the week before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

And it's certainly not because he thinks it's going to be a bad game. It's the bad that can happen before it for those attending.

"It’s a lot of logistics. It’s a lot of congestion," he told "The Opening Drive" on 101 ESPN.

"I’m not that way. I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night. It’s just not my thing, and then you combine that with Vegas.

"There’s going to be some story. There’s going to be something that happens because it’s Vegas, and it won’t stay in Vegas. It’s going to be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. I just think that is going to be a mess in my mind."