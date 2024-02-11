Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Brittany Mahomes hypes Chiefs star ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes is seeking his third Super Bowl title

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: How to stop Patrick Mahomes Video

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: How to stop Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby shared with Fox News Digital his tips on how to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes hyped up her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Saturday night ahead of the team’s Super Bowl LVIII appearance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. If they’re successful, the Chiefs would be the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win consecutive titles. According to Brittany, Patrick was locked in.

Brittany Mahomes smiles

Brittany Mahomes at SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan held at XS at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2024. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"My boy, so ready for tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram Stories as she shared a post from her husband.

The video showed highlights from Mahomes and the Chiefs with pundits voicing their criticism of the team over the course of the season. Mahomes, much like last season, has been able to prove most of the Chiefs doubters wrong as he’s led the team back to the Super Bowl despite an off season statistically.

"We've been dealing with adversity," Mahomes said Monday night. "It's great seeing how the guys responded. That's the reason why we're here."

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes smiles at her husband Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

LIVE UPDATES: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS IN SUPER BOWL 58

Mahomes’ passing yards (4,183) and touchdown passes (27) were the lowest of his career since the 2019 season. His 14 interceptions were the highest of his career.

But with a Chiefs’ win, he would likely be the frontrunner for Super Bowl MVP. It would be the third of his career and catapult him into a category with Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only three-time winners. 

Patrick Mahomes talks to reporters

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on Feb. 8, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He’s also the third quarterback to start four Super Bowls in five years, joining Brady and Jim Kelly.

